Delegates are back from a rest day in Dubai. Can countries find common ground on a deal to phase out or phase down fossil fuels?
Welcome to our live coverage of COP28. Keep up to date with the latest news from Dubai from the 8th day of the UN climate conference.
Azerbaijan is the frontrunner to host COP29
The host of the next UN climate summit is still undecided. The event is set to take place in Eastern Europe next year, but Russia has vetoed it being held in an EU country, and potential candidates Armenia and Azerbaijan were expected to veto each other.
But as part of current peace talks between the embattled countries, Armenia said yesterday that it would support Azerbaijan’s bid to host COP29 in 2024.
Climate campaigners won’t be thrilled by the boost to Azerbaijan’s chances, however. The transcontinental country gets two-thirds of of its revenue from oil and gas, so its presidency would mean two consecutive years of holding the climate conference in a petrostate.
This is the metro line that Euronews Green has been catching into COP28 every morning - opposite the world’s biggest single-site gas power station.
The Jebel Ali power and desalination complex was officially recognised as the largest of its kind by Guinness World Records in 2021.
Good morning from Dubai! We’re now into the second week of COP28, with negotiations set to get even more heated over the future of fossil fuels as countries try to reach a final agreement.
It’s day 8 of the UN climate summit - not counting yesterday’s rest day, which COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber said he hoped delegates would return from “in a much more energised fashion”.
Today’s themes are youth, children, education and skills. There will be high-level discussions about how climate change disproportionately impacts young people, and how child rights can be embedded in climate action.
Catch up on the biggest breakthroughs from the conference so far in our recap of week 1: