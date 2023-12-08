08:17

Azerbaijan is the frontrunner to host COP29

The host of the next UN climate summit is still undecided. The event is set to take place in Eastern Europe next year, but Russia has vetoed it being held in an EU country, and potential candidates Armenia and Azerbaijan were expected to veto each other.

But as part of current peace talks between the embattled countries, Armenia said yesterday that it would support Azerbaijan’s bid to host COP29 in 2024.

Climate campaigners won’t be thrilled by the boost to Azerbaijan’s chances, however. The transcontinental country gets two-thirds of of its revenue from oil and gas, so its presidency would mean two consecutive years of holding the climate conference in a petrostate.