Pope Francis and Grand Imam unite to back urgent climate action

This morning, the first-ever faith pavilion at a COP was inaugurated.

In a video message shown at the inauguration, Pope Francis said the creation of the pavilion " testifies to the willingness to work together."

"Today, the world needs alliances that are not against someone, but for the benefit of everyone. Let us, as religious representatives, set an example to show that change is possible, to demonstrate respectful and sustainable lifestyles, and let us fervently ask the leaders of nations to preserve our common home."

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar added: “The exceptional initiatives undertaken by the Muslim Council of Elders - firstly, inviting diverse religious figures to sign the Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement for COP28 and secondly, establishing the first-ever Faith Pavilion at COP28 - are precious opportunities in making the voice of religious leaders heard in the face of global challenges - especially advancing the protection of our common home from irreversible destruction, which looms larger every passing year."