After two days of the World Climate Action Summit, today sees the first of the thematic days at COP28.
Pope Francis and Grand Imam unite to back urgent climate action
This morning, the first-ever faith pavilion at a COP was inaugurated.
In a video message shown at the inauguration, Pope Francis said the creation of the pavilion " testifies to the willingness to work together."
"Today, the world needs alliances that are not against someone, but for the benefit of everyone. Let us, as religious representatives, set an example to show that change is possible, to demonstrate respectful and sustainable lifestyles, and let us fervently ask the leaders of nations to preserve our common home."
The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar added: “The exceptional initiatives undertaken by the Muslim Council of Elders - firstly, inviting diverse religious figures to sign the Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement for COP28 and secondly, establishing the first-ever Faith Pavilion at COP28 - are precious opportunities in making the voice of religious leaders heard in the face of global challenges - especially advancing the protection of our common home from irreversible destruction, which looms larger every passing year."
Is the UAE’s blue ammonia really ‘low carbon’? Experts aren’t so sure“When I first started hearing about blue hydrogen, let alone blue ammonia, it seemed like a scam, quite frankly,” says Robert Howarth, Professor of Ecology and Environmental Biology at Cornell University. “In some ways, it is.”
- 117 governments pledged to triple the world's renewable energy capacity by 2030.
- 50 fossil fuel firms signed net zero and methane pledges - but they only cover the production of oil and gas, not the emissions produced by the actual product when it is burned.
- A slew of new countries swore off coal use including Czech Republic - one of the three big coal laggards in the EU.
- Financial pledges continued to pour in with Norway announcing a $25 million (€23m) contribution to the loss and damage fund. The US promised $3 billion (€2.76bn) for the Green Climate Fund.
- Private institutions earmarked $1 billion (around €920,000) for climate and health. But experts have warned of the need to honour these pledges in the long term.
- As speeches from world leaders continued, the Global South and Pope Francis took aim at the Global North while others took the opportunity to highlight the environmental damage caused by the bombing of Gaza.
