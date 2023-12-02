10:28

Message from Pope Francis hails ﻿ 'alternative vision' free from 'self-interest in nationalism'





“The destruction of the environment is an offence against God… One that greatly endangers all human beings, especially the most vulnerable in our midst, and threatens to unleash a conflict between generations,” a statement from Pope Francis, delivered by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said.





Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, speaks during a plenary session at the COP28, 2 December 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool





“The development of many countries already burdened by great economic debt should not be penalised,” it continued. “Instead, we should consider the footprint of a few nations responsible for a deeply troubling ecological debt towards many others…





“Let us emerge from the narrowness of self-interest in nationalism. These are approaches belonging to the past. Let us join in embracing an alternative vision.”







