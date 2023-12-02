Visit Euronews

Live. COP28: World leaders speak, nuclear power and methane on day three of the UN climate conference

France President Emmanuel Macron leaves after speaking at an event in support of tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050.
France President Emmanuel Macron leaves after speaking at an event in support of tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050. Copyright AP Photo/Peter Dejong
By Rosie FrostAngela Symons
More world leaders are expected to take to the stage on the final day of the World Climate Action Summit.

Welcome to our live coverage of the COP28. Keep up to date with the latest news from Dubai from the 3rd day of the UN climate conference.

10:28
Message from Pope Francis hails﻿ 'alternative vision' free from 'self-interest in nationalism'

“The destruction of the environment is an offence against God… One that greatly endangers all human beings, especially the most vulnerable in our midst, and threatens to unleash a conflict between generations,” a statement from Pope Francis, delivered by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said.

Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, speaks during a plenary session at the COP28, 2 December 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

“The development of many countries already burdened by great economic debt should not be penalised,” it continued. “Instead, we should consider the footprint of a few nations responsible for a deeply troubling ecological debt towards many others…

“Let us emerge from the narrowness of self-interest in nationalism. These are approaches belonging to the past. Let us join in embracing an alternative vision.”


10:14
European contributions to loss and damage: What we know so far 

Norway - a nation of 5.4 million people - has announced a $25 million (€22.96 million) contribution to the newly-agreed loss and damage fund in 2024.
The UK has committed £60 million (€69.98).
Pledges from EU countries, meanwhile, may have already surpassed the “substantial” €225 million initial contribution to the fund promised from member states. 
Yesterday Italian PM Meloni pledged €100 million, while French President Macron promised “up to” €100 million during a leaders’ event on climate finance.
On Thursday, Germany pledged $100 million (€91.68 million).
09:51
“I want to reiterate the fact that nuclear energy is a clean energy,” President Emmanuel Macron said earlier today, as France joined 21 other countries launching a call to triple global nuclear power. “Nuclear energy is back.”
09:36

‘Hypocrisy and lies’: Developing nations take aim at the Global North


﻿“The climate crisis is but the latest chapter in a long history of hypocrisy and lies," Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca said during a plenary session at COP28 today. "The ‘Global North' is responsible for the global imbalance that we’re seeing. They seek permanent growth to the detriment of the global South.”
He added that the crisis has been caused by “neocolonial, capitalist, imperialist, patriarchal, Western culture.”
Bolivia Vice President David Choquehuanca speaks during a plenary session at COP28, 2 December 2023, in Credit: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea - one of sub-Saharan Africa's biggest oil producers - faulted developed nations for failing to deliver on their pledges to meet their commitments on financing for climate action and meet their own targets to curb their industries' emissions.
He also took the opportunity to highlight Africa’s natural resources: “Africa is one of the regions in the world that sequesters the most carbon and emits oxygen,” he said today.
09:32

We need faith leaders to hold negotiators and politicians to account - UN High Commissioner for Refugees 

"The climate crisis is also a humanitarian crisis. Our collective war on nature is compounding and creating conflict, punishing displaced people, and making solutions to climate change more difficult," says Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. 

"It is crucial that no one denies, distracts or shifts their gaze from this crisis, which is why we need all advocates to help us – especially faith leaders. All faiths have a deep sense of solidarity towards refugees at their core; reflected by the work faith communities are doing to help protect displaced people across the world."

09:13

US finalises regulations to cut 58 million tonnes of methane


Regulations to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas industry in the US have been finalised, according to the US Environment Protection Agency. 

The US said in Dubai that its new regulations should prevent 58 million tonnes of methane emissions between 2024 and 2038. That's the equivalent of around 1.5 billion tonnes of CO2 - almost as much as the US energy sector emitted in 2021. 

"The finalization of these methane standards addresses a glaring regulatory gap," says Julie McNamara, the deputy policy director for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. 

"For far too long, oil and gas companies have been allowed to spew methane and serious health-harming pollutants without any limits—all while shoving the towering costs of that pollution onto people and the environment."

McNamara emphasises that, despite being an important step, the regulations don't mean that fossil fuels in the US are now "clean". 

Expect more on methane - the biggest contributor to climate change after CO2 - from COP28. China, the US and the UAE are jointly organising a summit on methane and other greenhouse gases today. 

08:19

Is the UAE’s blue ammonia really ‘low carbon’? Experts aren’t so sure

“When I first started hearing about blue hydrogen, let alone blue ammonia, it seemed like a scam, quite frankly,” says Robert Howarth, Professor of Ecology and Environmental Biology at Cornell University. “In some ways, it is.”

08:10

If we were a bit late to the blog today, it's because we were stuck in the massive queue to enter the COP28 blue zone. The wait this morning was around 2 hours from the metro station to the door of the venue. 

With over 80,000 people registered for the conference, this will be the biggest COP ever by a long way. But many of those registered to attend are struggling to get in this morning. 
08:03

22 countries call to triple nuclear power by 2050

Twenty two countries have launched a call to triple global nuclear power capacity by 2050. 

US climate envoy John Kerry said "we are not making the argument to anybody that this is absolutely going to be a sweeping alternative to every other energy source."

"But we know because the science and the reality of facts and evidence tell us that you can't get to net zero without some nuclear." 

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after speaking at an event in support of tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050. Credit: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

He added that this was just the "scientific realities" - not politics or ideology. 

The countries backing the call include European pro-nuclear nations like France, Finland, Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland and the UK. 

07:51

Good morning from Dubai on day three of COP28!

In case you missed it, here's a summary of what happened yesterday:

More than 150 world leaders descended on the Dubai conference. A few used their speeches to announce contributions to the newly-agreed loss and damage fund, including Italian PM Meloni. She pledged €100 million from Italy.

A less straightforward pledge came from the French president, who promised “up to” €100 million during a leaders’ event on climate finance. Macron also announced an initiative to target higher interest rates for coal projects - a rare example among the speeches of a new effort to cut emissions. 

Another funding announcement came from the UAE. The COP28 hosts have created a new private investment fund geared towards climate solutions, starting the ball rolling with a generous $30 billion (€27.6bn).There was hesitant support from some, however. 

And more than 100 countries vowed to include farming and agriculture in their climate plans. The Emirates Declaration says that "any path" to meeting the key 1.5C goal must involve food and agriculture. 

