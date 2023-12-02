More world leaders are expected to take to the stage on the final day of the World Climate Action Summit.
Welcome to our live coverage of the COP28. Keep up to date with the latest news from Dubai from the 3rd day of the UN climate conference.
‘Hypocrisy and lies’: Developing nations take aim at the Global North
We need faith leaders to hold negotiators and politicians to account - UN High Commissioner for Refugees
"The climate crisis is also a humanitarian crisis. Our collective war on nature is compounding and creating conflict, punishing displaced people, and making solutions to climate change more difficult," says Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
"It is crucial that no one denies, distracts or shifts their gaze from this crisis, which is why we need all advocates to help us – especially faith leaders. All faiths have a deep sense of solidarity towards refugees at their core; reflected by the work faith communities are doing to help protect displaced people across the world."
US finalises regulations to cut 58 million tonnes of methane
Regulations to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas industry in the US have been finalised, according to the US Environment Protection Agency.
The US said in Dubai that its new regulations should prevent 58 million tonnes of methane emissions between 2024 and 2038. That's the equivalent of around 1.5 billion tonnes of CO2 - almost as much as the US energy sector emitted in 2021.
"The finalization of these methane standards addresses a glaring regulatory gap," says Julie McNamara, the deputy policy director for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
"For far too long, oil and gas companies have been allowed to spew methane and serious health-harming pollutants without any limits—all while shoving the towering costs of that pollution onto people and the environment."
McNamara emphasises that, despite being an important step, the regulations don't mean that fossil fuels in the US are now "clean".
Expect more on methane - the biggest contributor to climate change after CO2 - from COP28. China, the US and the UAE are jointly organising a summit on methane and other greenhouse gases today.
"When I first started hearing about blue hydrogen, let alone blue ammonia, it seemed like a scam, quite frankly," says Robert Howarth, Professor of Ecology and Environmental Biology at Cornell University. "In some ways, it is."
22 countries call to triple nuclear power by 2050
Twenty two countries have launched a call to triple global nuclear power capacity by 2050.
US climate envoy John Kerry said "we are not making the argument to anybody that this is absolutely going to be a sweeping alternative to every other energy source."
"But we know because the science and the reality of facts and evidence tell us that you can't get to net zero without some nuclear."
He added that this was just the "scientific realities" - not politics or ideology.
The countries backing the call include European pro-nuclear nations like France, Finland, Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland and the UK.
Good morning from Dubai on day three of COP28!
In case you missed it, here's a summary of what happened yesterday:
More than 150 world leaders descended on the Dubai conference. A few used their speeches to announce contributions to the newly-agreed loss and damage fund, including Italian PM Meloni. She pledged €100 million from Italy.
A less straightforward pledge came from the French president, who promised “up to” €100 million during a leaders’ event on climate finance. Macron also announced an initiative to target higher interest rates for coal projects - a rare example among the speeches of a new effort to cut emissions.
Another funding announcement came from the UAE. The COP28 hosts have created a new private investment fund geared towards climate solutions, starting the ball rolling with a generous $30 billion (€27.6bn).There was hesitant support from some, however.
And more than 100 countries vowed to include farming and agriculture in their climate plans. The Emirates Declaration says that "any path" to meeting the key 1.5C goal must involve food and agriculture.
Catch up on yesterday's coverage here: