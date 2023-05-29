By Euronews Green with AFP

Scientists are monitoring the whale and its movements.

The several-metre-long white whale was first sighted a few years ago wearing a camera harness near Norway, fuelling suspicions it was being used for espionage.

It has since been nicknamed Hvaldimir, combining the words 'hval' (whale in Norwegian) and the common Russian first name Vladimir.

When first spotted in 2019, the whale's harness was fitted with a base for a small camera with 'Equipment St. Peterburg' printed on the plastic strap.

The biologists who found Hvaldimir were able to remove the harness fixed around his head.

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries speculated at the time the whale had escaped from an enclosure where it was possibly trained by the Russian Navy since it was accustomed to human company and would approach ships.

Moscow has never officially commented on the case.

On Sunday, Hvaldimir was seen near Hunnebostrand in western Sweden, further south than its first appearance in 2019, according to OneWhale organisation's Sebastian Strand.

Hvaldimir has been moving in the southern direction quicker than its normal pace, Strand said.

Strand noted the whale is moving away from the where Belugas usually like to stay - the colder waters of Greenland and the Russian and Norwegian Arctic.

The Barents Sea and the North Atlantic are strategic areas for the Western and Russian navies, which have placed submarines in the zone.

"We don't know why it's moving so fast at the moment," Strand said, acknowledging that Hvaldimir's quest to find a partner could be a possible reason.

"It could be hormones urging it to find a mate. Or loneliness, as belugas are very social, he could be looking for others," he said.

Hvaldimir appears to have been in good health in recent years, according to Strand, and is feeding on fish attracted by the large salmon farms in Norway.

But OneWhale is concerned about his ability to catch food, saying it has already identified signs of weight loss.