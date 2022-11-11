After more than 30 years in their house in the suburbs of Munich, a retired couple has decided to install a wood-burning stove, motivated by the fear of gas shortages and rising gas prices.

Before the energy crisis, the Möller family paid around 800 euros a year for gas.

This year, despite their brand-new heating system, their consumption is estimated to be close to 2,300 euros.

"The only way to save money is to reduce consumption. We are reducing the heating temperature down to 19 degrees," said Gerd Möller, a German pensioner.

"We have also reduced the temperature of hot water down to 45 degrees. We think this will ultimately save us quite a bit of money. We will turn off the heating in the evening -- maybe even completely. We will see, we have to try it out first," he told Euronews.

Although wood is cheaper than gas or electricity, prices still have doubled for it.

But the retired couple's son has a small forest where they can get wood for free.

The Möllers want to slash their gas consumption by 20 per cent. One of their solutions includes escaping somewhere warmer this winter.

"We have decided to fly to Thailand for three weeks this winter and thus the apartment will be without heating. Three weeks will save us money by staying in Thailand," said Gerd Möller.

There are currently more than 11 million wood-burning stoves in Germany, a trend criticised by environmental organizations.

The German Federal Environment Agency warns that CO₂ emissions are even higher for burning wood than for fossil fuels such as coal or gas.