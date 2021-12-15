With climate change affecting more and more areas of lives, one US city is trying to prepare itself for upcoming storms. New York City is carrying out a mammoth-sized climate resiliency project to help it avoid the mistakes of the past, and protect itself against the weather patterns of the future.

The economic capital of the US is highly vulnerable to climate change. With 836km of coastline, experts fear that sea levels will rise between 20-75 cm by 2050, which would threaten New York with submersion, particularly the island of Manhattan.

With a population of 8.5 million people, 2012's Hurricane Sandy and Storms Ida and Henri this summer caused billions of dollars of damage to America's largest city as well as over 50 deaths.

With its particular geography, the 'Big Apple' is extremely vulnerable to bad weather and has recently adopted a climate resilience plan costing $20 billion [€17.7 billion] to try and preempt future storms.

One of the projects is targeting the safety of Manhattan. The East Side Coastal Resiliency Project aims to protect 110,000 New Yorkers on Manhattan’s East Side, from Montgomery Street up to East 25th Street.

The East Side Coastal Resiliency Project aims to protect 110,000 New Yorkers on Manhattan’s East Side. BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

As part of the $1.45 billion [€1.3 billion] project, work has started in southeast Manhattan to erect an integrated 4km system of raised parkland, floodwalls, berms and movable floodgates to create a continuous line of protection against sea-level rises and the growing threat of stronger, more severe coastal storms worsened by climate change.

"This project will keep New Yorkers safe from coastal storms and rising seas for decades to come, while also investing in amenities and improving access to public spaces on the East Side of Manhattan," says the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Climate Resiliency, Jainey Bavishi.

Manhattan will also be replanting thousands of trees around the construction site and improving underground systems for sewers.

Watch the video to learn more about this project.