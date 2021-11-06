Today, as COP26 turns its attention to nature and the role it will play in future climate plans, we want to share some truly natural landscape photography with you.

You don’t have to scroll too long through your social feeds to notice that some landscape photography can be, well, kind of fishy.

In an era of photoshop and filters, the Natural Landscape Photography Awards were created to promote the very best landscape photography. Created by digital and film photographers who value realism and authenticity in their work.

Competition organisers established a set of rules to avoid the types of deceptive digital editing techniques that have become commonplace in landscape photography.

The results of the first-ever Natural Landscape Photography Awards competition are in, displaying the true beauty of our planet.

Photograph of the Year

Nature photography is not only grand landscapes, sometimes the best shot is at your feet. Steve Alterman’s winning photo was taken on Fellsfjara, a black sand beach on the shores of a glacial lagoon in southeastern Iceland.

As icebergs from the lagoon wash out to sea, fragments remain on the black sand to slowly melt away, Alterman captured this magical phenomenon in this striking photo.

Natural Landscape Photograph of the Year for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Steve Alterman / Natural Landscape Awards

Grand Landscape Winner

In this image, Michael Frye captures Yosemite’s most photographed site in a completely new light.

After many hikes and attempts at the perfect photo of the iconic El Capitan, Frye captured this moment just as a snowstorm made its way through Yosemite Valley.

Grand Landscape winner for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Michael Frye / Natural Landscape Awards

Nightscape Winner

Paul Hammett caught the thrilling moment lightning struck the world-famous Matterhorn in Switzerland.

Nightscape winner for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Paul Hammett / Natural Landscape Awards

Photographer of the Year Winner

Photographer, Eric Bennett says of his work; "As a photographer who strives to show people the value of wilderness, I have always enjoyed seeing and creating more subtle and personal photographs that portray nature in a realistic manner.”

Photographer of the Year for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Eric Bennett / Natural Landscape Awards

Photographer of the Year for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Eric Bennett / Natural Landscape Awards

Photographer of the Year for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Eric Bennett / Natural Landscape Awards

Photography Project Winner

Matt Palmer’s project, ASH, documents the unprecedented wildfires in Tasmania, Australia in 2019. The project documents the destruction these fires caused, the thin line between survival and destruction, and the re-emergence of life, albeit dramatically changed by the loss of its many fire vulnerable species.

ASH - Project of the Year for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Matthew Palmer / Natural Landscape Awards

ASH - Project of the Year for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Matthew Palmer / Natural Landscape Awards

ASH - Project of the Year for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Matthew Palmer / Natural Landscape Awards

ASH - Project of the Year for Natural Landscape Photography Awards, 2021. Matthew Palmer / Natural Landscape Awards

Over 13,000 photographs were submitted for the inaugural year of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, by over 1,300 photographers from 47 different countries.

