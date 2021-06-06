A forest appeared in the middle of central London this week, as part of the London Design Biennale. The 'Forest for Change' was installed in the courtyard of Somerset House, which describes itself as an 'experimental workspace connecting artists, makers and thinkers with audiences.'

In the installation, visitors are guided through the most ambitious plan the world has to end poverty, fight inequality and halt climate change.

Es Devlin, Artistic Director of the Biennale and the designer of this unique project, landed on the idea when she found out that trees were banned from the courtyard when the building was built 250 years ago.

Es partnered with screenwriter Richard Curtis, best known for films like 'Love Actually' and 'Notting Hill' but also the director and co-founder of Project Everyone. His organisation promotes the 17 UN Global Goals, the inspiration for this forest.

Watch the video above to see the forest and learn more about the project.