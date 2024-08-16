As the long awaited Eras Tour hits London, her fans are busy picking out their outfits and memorising the song lyrics - but one thing they shouldn’t forget is to plan for those crucial bathroom breaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Picture it now: you've arrived at Wembley Stadium, the excitement is electric, and you’re ready for an unforgettable night. You've swapped friendship-bracelets with fellow fans, your outfit's on point and Taylor Swift has just taken to the stage to kickstart her Eras Tour show.

But then, it hits you - you need to pee. You don’t want to miss a single second, yet nature’s calling...

With the mega-concert stretching a staggering 3 hours and 25 minutes, it's almost inevitable that you'll need a bathroom break at some point.

Fortunately, online bathroom specialists Victorian Plumbing have done the research to help you time your pit stops to perfection.

Here are three ideal times during the concert when slipping away for a bathroom break wouldn't be so calamitous.

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

“One of the best options to escape for a quick toilet break is during 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'. The track is one of Taylor’s newer releases and currently is the least streamed song included on her predicted setlist (excluding surprise songs)" explains Alex Woods from Victorian Plumbing.

He adds: "Therefore, it’s unlikely to be one of your favourites and may be the optimum time to run to the loo."

The song also last 4 minutes and 5 seconds - just enough time to swiftly (here all day!) take care of your needs and return before it ends.

Cruel Summer

Taking the opposite approach, 'Cruel Summer' may be a good time to go. It's Swift's most streamed song "meaning that the queues during this part of her set will likely be at the lowest level with Swifties staying put for their favourite tune."

However, Woods cautions, "This may not be the ideal time as the chances are it’s one of your top picks too..."

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Finally, if you prefer a longer break, 'All Too Well' is a prime choice.

It's "Taylor’s longest song expected in her set, lasting 10 minutes to be exact," says Woods. "This gives fans the longest time to get to the toilet and back to their seat without missing another song."

“The song is also a fan favourite, meaning queues will be a lot shorter than some of her other less popular songs," he points out.

Happy peeing Swifties!