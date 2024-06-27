Drones, heatwave and full bins: Glastonbury 2024 opening in pictures

By Euronews

Check out fresh pictures and footage from Glastonbury, one of the world’s most celebrated music festivals - which opened with an impressive first-time drone show this year.

This year’s Glastonbury Festival has opened with hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers descending on Worthy Farm amid a heatwave which experts have warned could be dangerous.

The British Red Cross has urged people to stay safe in the sun and to recognise the risks of dehydration and heat stroke.

However, in true British fashion, the 30° temperatures came to an abrupt end today with revellers enduring rain this morning.

The festival regaled attendees last night with its first-ever opening drone show, which took place ahead of its regular fireworks display.

Worthy Farm’s opening show required 576 drones for a stunning display above the festival grounds, which will welcome music from headliners Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay this weekend. They will perform alongside the likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, The National, Justice, The Last Dinner Party, Jessie Ware, and Shania Twain’s legends slot – for which the country-pop singer has said he hopes to arrive on horseback.

Check out our full preview of this year’s Glastonbury here, as well as fresh pictures and footage of one of the world’s most celebrated music festivals:

Festival goers arrive at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm - 26 June Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A festival goer is sprayed with water to cool off Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

More cooling off Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Festival goers arrive AP Photo

Festival goers sit on a hill at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm AP Photo

Waiting for the first acts to start AP Photo

Drinking has already begun, with empty cans and cups AP Photo

Drones fly above the Pyramid Field during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm AP Photo

Glastonbury 2024’s opening drone show Getty Images

Glastonbury 2024’s opening drone show Getty Images

Glastonbury takes place from 26 June - 1 July 2024.