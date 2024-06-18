Iconic French actress Anouk Aimée dies aged 92

By Euronews

Known for her roles in European arthouse films such as Jacques Demy's 'Lola' and Federico Fellini's '8½', Aimée was one of Europe's best-loved femme fatales.

French actress Anouk Aimée, who starred in 70 films throughout her career, has died aged 92.

Her death was announced by her daughter, actress Manuella Papatakis, on social media: "With my daughter, Galaad, and my granddaughter, Mila, we have the great sadness to announce the departure of my mother Anouk Aimée. I was right by her side when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris."

No cause of death has been given yet.

Born in Paris in 1932, Aimée's real name was Françoise Dreyfus, which she changed after landing her first role as Anouk in La Maison sous la mer (The House Under the Sea). Screenwriter Jacques Prévert reportedly suggested the surname Aimée, which means beloved in French.

Her sultry, screen siren energy made her a hit with European arthouse directors and led to starring roles in a string of masterpieces that included Jacques Demy's Lola and Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita and 8 1/2.

Other notable films included André Delvaux's Un Soir, un Train (One Night... A Train), Bernardo Bertolucci's Tragedy of a Ridiculous Man and Robert Altman's Prêt à Porter (Ready to Wear).

Her final film was made in 2012, Charlotte de Turckheim’s Mince alors! (Big is Beautiful).