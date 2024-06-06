The US pop singer has surprised fans when she posted a sketch of what appears to be two Birmingham landmarks. And the drawing is rather good.

American pop star Britney Spears is drawing... And she’s good.

To the surprise of everyone, the singer, 42, took to Instagram to show off a sketch of what appears to be a pair of iconic UK buildings: St Martin's Church and the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham.

She captioned it: 'Just a pen and church!!!'

Quite why she’s done this is a mystery, and it's unknown whether Britney has any connection to Birmingham. She probably based it off a photograph, as opposed to visiting the sites, as she was posting recently that she'd been on a “wild” trip to Las Vegas.

Spears last visited Birmingham in 2018 with the star performing at the then Genting Arena following her four year residency in Las Vegas.

One fan expressed their bafflement: "Britney Spears posting a sketch she did of the Bullring in Birmingham was not something I was ever expecting to see."

Another person commented: "Why has Britney Spears posted a hand-drawn picture of Birmingham on her Instagram may I ask!?"

One fan said "Britney Spears drawing the bullring in Birmingham has sent me to the moon" while another helpful X user posted: "Britney let me take you to the Tescos in Birmingham I got my egg and cress sandwich from."

The Bullring shared the drawing on its Instagram account alongside a real-life picture of the iconic sites.

The Bullring posts the sketch Bullring Instagram

We here at Euronews Culture can’t wait for her to get sketching other landmarks, and extend an open invitation should Britney wish to visit mainland Europe’s shopping centres. We were born to make you happy. So to speak.