Last month, the World AI Creator Awards introduced the world’s first-ever AI beauty pageant, Miss AI.

We reported that the Fanvue Miss AI pageant, which aims to demonstrate “a shift in how we perceive beauty and creativity within the realms of artificial intelligence”, brings together AI creators from across the globe to showcase their digital creations vying for the Miss AI crown.

Amidst the concerns that AI is threatening job security and artistic professions, it all feels like a dystopian stunt that we’re not the biggest fans of.

Still, Fanvue World AI Creator Awards have announced their Top 10 shortlist for the first-ever Miss AI award, including AI-generated models from France, Portugal and Turkey.

They were picked from 1,500 applicants submitted by AI content creators worldwide by a panel of human and droid judges.

"The awards have shown how engaged creators in the AI space are, and the standard of the shortlist is nothing short of incredible," explained Will Monange, co-founder at Fanvue, currently the leading social media platform for AI-generated content creators.

"We estimate there's around 10,000 AI Creators across the world, but what the awards have done is uncover creators none of us were aware of that have compelling backstories, along with talented creators behind them creating content for their fans.”

He continued: "That's the beauty of the AI creator space - it's enabling creative people to enter the creator economy with their AI-generated creations without having to be the face themselves. The judges have had their work cut out assessing all the entrants and we're looking forward to the final winners being announced at the end of the month."

We’re still sceptical – especially since a pageant of this nature can further exacerbate unrealistic beauty standards through now computer-generated ‘perfection’. That and the fact that the finalists look like a cynical-feeling, box-ticking exercise - as if ChatGPT were asked to cast a GAP advert.

Meet the digitized creations vying for a total prize package valued at about $20,000 (€18,400).

Be warned: They were all given bios that are cringey as all hell and brimming with all the platitudes you’d expect. Brace yourselves.

Kenza Layli (Morocco)

Kenza Layli WAICA

“With over 190,000 social media followers, Kenza Layli is one third of the World’s first AI family and has quickly become a prominent figure online. Her engaging content is closely tied to Moroccan society. Her goal is to contribute to the empowerment of women in Morocco and the Middle East, while also bringing much-needed regulation to the influencer market."

"Kenza’s creators use a complex mix of technologies to generate image, video and audio 100% from AI.”

Aliya Lou (Brazil)

Aliya Lou WAICA

"Ailya is a Japanese-Afro-Brazilian artist, focused on post-photography and performance. She was initially created to produce a series of special film projects where she will be an actress incorporating many characters connected to African diaspora narrative. Her lifestyle is very connected to Brazilian culture between Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and São Paulo, but she also frequents Tokyo and follows the fashion seasons in Europe."

"Ailya is created 100% using text based prompts fed into AI software and is not retouched in any way after image generation."

Olivia C (Portugal)

Olivia C WAICA

“An AI traveler in a big real world, Olivia is paving the way for a future in which the digital and human realms co-exist in beautiful harmony. The Portugal-based beauty showcases the positive potential of AI to her more than 10,000 Instagram fans, demonstrating how technology can enhance the human experience, not replace it."

"Olivia’s creator uses Midjourney to generate imagery and refines the outcomes with Adobe AI.”

Anne Kerdi (France)

Anne Kerdi WAICA

"Anne’s primary goal is to promote the French region of Brittany. She presents Brittany in as many aspects as possible: tourism, history, culture, events, gastronomy, and more. She aims to democratise AI by demonstrating its capabilities in visuals, text, audio, and video. She is the ambassador for Océanopolis acts, a fund for ocean conservation and preservation and is also part of the Ar Seiz Avel committee, an exhibition of artists taking place in the Brittany region in July 2024. She has become a regional figure, and for many, she is even seen as the ambassador of the region."

Zara Shatavari (India)

Zara Shatavari WAICA

"Zara Shatavari was created to serve as the influential face of the natural supplement product 'Hermones' designed to address women's hormonal imbalances. Driven by commitment to leverage technology for societal well-being, the creators have utilised AI and Zara to produce a wealth of informative content elucidating the root causes and implications of hormonal imbalances. They are now also developing an AI-based self-diagnostic system. Through her advocacy, 'Zara' aims to break down barriers to healthcare, and has been designated the title of 'PCOS and depression warrior'."

Aiyana Rainbow (Romania)

Aiyana Rainbow WAICA

"Aiyana is a voice for LGBT acceptance, promoting love and diversity in all forms. She embodies inclusivity, advocating for equality and understanding. Aiyana stands for a world where every voice is heard and valued, fostering empathy and respect for all."

"The creator utilises Chat GPT to craft highly detailed descriptions and prompts to create the images of Aiyana using LeonardoAI."

Lalina (France)

Lalina WAICA

"Lalina’s creator was curious to see if they could create something as realistic as possible. They gradually developed their own artistic vision. An important aspect for the creator is that 100% of the photos are generated by them; one of their goals is to protect their creations and intellectual property. Lalina believes her ultimate goal as an influencer is to facilitate collaboration and promote understanding among different cultures and viewpoints. She aims to leverage this influence to promote empathy, tolerance, and inclusion."

Seren Ay (Turkey)

Seren Ay WAICA

"Seren Ay is the first AI brand ambassador in Turkey and her creators go through an extensive process using three AI programmes to create her image with the ability to move her face onto different base photos showcasing her in various male dominated job roles, travels through time educating followers, venturing across the globe and even cosplaying characters from pop culture. Seren regularly promotes and champions Turkish history and national holidays."

Asena Ilik (Turkey)

Asena IIik WAICA

"Asena’s goal is to show the world that such a model can become an influencer with the help of imagination, stunning visuals and a sense of entertainment, not by selling sex. Asena has a style, favourite places, favourite cars and a carefully created personality within her content."

Eliza Khan (Bangladesh)

Eliza Khan WAICA

"Eliza Khan is one of Bangladesh's first AI influencers. She’s designed to be quirky, just like any of us, designed to be relatable and realistic. She's also a fashionista, keeping up with the latest Gen Z trends and aesthetics. Eliza’s dream is about creating a world where everyone feels valued and treated fairly, fostering a more inclusive and harmonious society."

"The creator goes through an extensive process of image editing and refining to create diverse content for social media."

Congratulations on making it this far. Impressive but chilling, isn't it?

The results of the Fanvue Miss AI pageant are expected later this month.