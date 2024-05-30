This centre director is promoting multiculturalism through an inclusive society

By Gorkem Sifael

How is the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre strengthening Azerbaijan’s efforts to preserve diversity?

In this episode of Azerbaijan Diary, Ravan Hasanov, the executive director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre (BIMC), discusses the multiculturalism that is intrinsic to the country. Hasanov speaks of how Azerbaijan’s geographical and historical context has fostered a rich tapestry of ethnic, religious, and linguistic diversity within the country. He goes on to outline the BIMC’s mission to preserve and promote this diversity through education and global projects aimed at fostering intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

The centre operates internationally with nine branches worldwide and has seen multiculturalism courses adopted at all Azerbaijani universities, as well as at 26 universities globally. These efforts are part of broader initiatives to counter global trends like Islamophobia, antisemitism, and extremism. The BIMC organised the “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” conference in March 2024.

Hasanov highlights the importance of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among communities, noting that Azerbaijan successfully implements policies that allow all citizens to maintain their cultural identities and celebrate their traditions together. He says this is exemplified by interfaith participation in various religious celebrations. NGOs, government, educational institutions, and communities all need to be engaged in order to create an inclusive society, according to Hasanov.