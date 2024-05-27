From the glitz of the Cannes red carpet to the photocalls, check out the top snapshots from the iconic film festival along the French Riviera.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has concluded, with Sean Baker's Anora - a comedic yet poignant Brooklyn story about a sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch - taking home the prestigious Palme d'Or.

Over the past two weeks, the French Riviera has been abuzz with excitement, hosting the premieres of dozens of highly anticipated films, nightly parades of high fashion on the red carpet, and even a visit from the Olympic flame in anticipation of this summer's games in Paris.

For those who missed out on the glitz and glamour, here are 15 of the most memorable red carpet moments and highlights from this cinematic extravaganza.

Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival in Cannes. Credit: Daniel Cole/2024 Invision

Shia LaBeouf, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, director Francis Ford Coppola, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Giancarlo Esposito pose at the 'Megalopolis' premiere. Credit: Andreea Alexandru/2024 Invision

Meryl Streep poses at the awards ceremony and 'The Second Act' premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on 14 May 2024. Credit: Daniel Cole/2024 Invision

Margaret Qualley, left, and Demi Moore pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival in Cannes Credit: Scott A Garfitt/2024 Invision

Emma Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Kinds of Kindness' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, 17 May 2024. Scott A Garfitt/2024 Invision

Messi the dog poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Second Act Credit: Andreea Alexandru/2024 Invision

Sean Baker, winner of the Palme d'Or for 'Anora,' poses during the photo call after the awards ceremony at the 77th Cannes Film Festival Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas react during the awards ceremony at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on 25 May 2024. Andreea Alexandru/2024 Invision

Winnie Harlow poses at 'The Apprentice' premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on 20 May 2024. Credit: Andreea Alexandru/2024 Invision

"Me Too" director Judith Godreche poses with hands covering her mouth at the 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Credit: Andreea Alexandru/2024 Invision

Alexis Hanquinquant poses with the Olympic flame at the 'Marcello Mio' premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on 21 May 2024. Credit: Millie Turner/2024 Invision

Georgia MacPhail and Kevin Costner pose at the 'Horizon: An American Saga' premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in southern France on 19 May 2024. Credit: Scott A Garfitt/2024 Invision

Selena Gomez poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th Cannes international film festival Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Nicolas Cage poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Surfer', 17 May 2024. Credit: Daniel Cole/2024 Invision

Chris Hemsworth poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

