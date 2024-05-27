Cannes Film Festival 2024 in photos: 15 unforgettable red carpet moments
From the glitz of the Cannes red carpet to the photocalls, check out the top snapshots from the iconic film festival along the French Riviera.
The 77th Cannes Film Festival has concluded, with Sean Baker's Anora - a comedic yet poignant Brooklyn story about a sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch - taking home the prestigious Palme d'Or.
Over the past two weeks, the French Riviera has been abuzz with excitement, hosting the premieres of dozens of highly anticipated films, nightly parades of high fashion on the red carpet, and even a visit from the Olympic flame in anticipation of this summer's games in Paris.
For those who missed out on the glitz and glamour, here are 15 of the most memorable red carpet moments and highlights from this cinematic extravaganza.
