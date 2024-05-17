In a small Bavarian village, more than 150 guys risked their fingers for a chance at glory in Germany's wacky finger wrestling championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the risk of dislocated fingers and strained sinews, more than 150 men from Bavaria gathered to compete in Germany’s unique national championship of “Fingerhakeln,” or finger wrestling.

The “finger wrestlers” met in a big beer tent in the small southern village of Bernbeuren. Around 1,000 visitors cheered on the all-male contestants as they gulped down their national beer and world-famous German sausages while Bavarian live music filled the air.

Finger wrestling, a well-known competitive sport in Germany’s Alpine region and neighbouring Austria, originated as a way to settle disputes.

“This tradition has been popular for a very long time in beer houses and pubs across the region,” said Marie-Therese Eierstock, the head of the Fingerhakler Gau Auerberg association, founded in 1961 and organised this year’s championship.

A man dressed in traditional clothes tries to pull his opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln in Bernbeuren, Germany. Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

A referee monitors the leather ring held by two competitors with their middle fingers at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln in Bernbeuren, Germany, 12 May 2024. Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

In each match, two competitors sit on opposite sides of a sturdy table and each insert one finger — usually the middle finger — through opposite sides of a small leather loop.

Once the referee signals the start, contestants attempt to swiftly pull their opponent across the table. Matches typically last only a few seconds, and dislocated fingers are not uncommon. The winner progresses to the next round.

Customarily, only men are allowed to participate in finger-wrestling competitions.

At Sunday’s tournament, the youngest competitor was 15 years old and the oldest 70, Eierstock said.

A competitor stretches his fingers as he prepares for a bout at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln in Bernbeuren, Germany, 12 May 2024. Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

Competitors in traditional clothes warm up for their bouts at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln in Bernbeuren, Germany, 12 May 2024. Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

A competitor warms up for his bout, at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln in Bernbeuren, Germany, 12 May 2024. Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

A man dressed in traditional clothes tries to pull his opponent over the table at the German Championships in Fingerhakeln in Bernbeuren, Germany, 12 May 2024. Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP