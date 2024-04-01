World Nature Photography Awards 2024: Check out the spectacular winning images
Among thousands of submissions, Tracey Lund from the UK claimed the top prize with her stunning image of gannets hunting beneath the waves off the Shetland Islands.
The winners of the World Nature Photography awards have been revealed!
From a thrilling action shot of two zebras falling victim to a cheetah's chase, to a playful oxpecker making itself at home on a wild buffalo, the photographs span the globe, showcasing both the beauty and the rawness of nature.
receiving a cash reward of $1,000, for her stunning photograph of two gannets hunting a fish beneath the waves off the shores of the Shetland Islands.
Below are the winning images of the competition, along with a selection of our favourite runner-up snapshots:
Behaviour - Birds
Winner: Tracey Lund - 'Underwater gannets'
Animal portraits
Winner: Nicolas Remy - 'Anger fish'
Behaviour - Mammals
Winner: Alex Brackx - 'Those last seconds'
Underwater
Winner: Andy Schmid - 'Crowd control'
People and nature
Winner: Pavlos Evangelidis - 'Catch of the day'
Behaviour - Amphibians and reptiles
Winner: John Seager - 'Head massage'
Nature art
Winner: Miki Spitzer - 'Earth's treasure'
Urban wildlife
Winner: Roy Wiesner - 'Dragon's nest'
Black and white
Winner: Richard Li - 'Graceful turn'
Planet Earth’s landscapes and environments
Winner: Ivan Pedretti - 'Winter in Stokksnes'
Nature photojournalism
Winner: Celia Kujala - 'The Dangerous Toy'
Behaviour - Invertebrates
Second place: Panagiotis Dalagiorgos - 'Not so silent hill'
Black and white
Second place: Tom Way - 'Under a mother's guidance'
Behaviour - Birds
Second place: Laskshitha Karunarathhna: Oxpecker and water buffalo