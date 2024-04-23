French photographer Juliette Pavy won Photographer of the Year, for her series on the forced contraception and sterilisation of Greenlandic Inuit women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Photography Organisation has announced the overall winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024.

French photographer Juliette Pavy claimed the coveted award for Photographer of the Year for her series Spiralkampagnen: Forced Contraception and Unintended Sterilisation of Greenlandic Women. The project explores a dark chapter in Greenlandic history where Inuit women were subjected to an involuntary birth control program.

Pavy was selected from the 10 winners in the professional category; she receives a $25,000 prize, Sony equipment, and the opportunity to present a new body of work at the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 exhibition.

Over 395,000 images from more than 220 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024, with the highest number of entries on record for the professional competition.

You can view Pavy's award-winning photos below, as well as the winners of the other professional categories.

This image shows Naja Lyberth, a psychologist in the capital, Nuuk. Credit: Juliette Pavy/Hors Format/ The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Juliette Pavy, Photographer of the Year

Project - Spiralkampagnen: Forced Contraception and Unintended Sterilisation of Greenlandic Women

Description - Between 1966 and 1975, Greenlandic Inuit women were subjected to an involuntary birth control program led by Danish authorities. This program, known as the Spiralkampagnen (spiral campaign), involved the implantation of nearly 4,500 intrauterine devices (IUDs), or 'coils,' into Inuit women and girls, some as young as 12.

Pavy's documentary project uses various photographic formats, including cityscapes of Nuuk, X-rays, archival photos, and portraits to raise awareness about violence against Inuit women and the psychological repercussions of the horrific campaign.

An X-ray showing an IUD or coil – commonly known as a ‘spiral’ Credit: Juliette Pavy/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Thank you very much for this award for my work on the forced sterilisation of Greenlandic women. I hope to give a voice to those who were silenced for almost half a century. By documenting this story, I also hope to raise awareness of the violence against Inuit women and the social and psychological repercussions of forced sterilisation. Juliette Pavy

Photo shows Nuuk, the capital of Greenland Credit: Juliette Pavy/Hors Format

Siobhán Doran, Architecture & Design (1st Place)

Project - Sala Mayor (Living Room)

Description - The series is part of the book project "Houses that Sugar Built: An Intimate Portrait of Philippine Ancestral Homes," which granted Doran access to historic mansions in the Philippines. The main living room, known as the sala mayor, is a focal point, showcasing the architecture and lifestyle of the people living there.

1st Place; Sala Mayor (Living Room) by Siobhán Doran Credit: Siobhan Doran/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

1st Place; Sala Mayor (Living Room) by Siobhán Doran Credit: Siobhán Doran/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Sujata Setia, Creative (1st Place)

Project - A Thousand Cuts

Description - This is an ongoing series depicting patterns of domestic abuse in the South Asian community. Inspired by the ancient Asian torture method of lingchi, or death by a thousand cuts, it portrays the cyclical nature of abuse. The portraits feature cuts representing the continuous chipping away at the soul of the abused, printed on thin paper to symbolise fragility.

1st Place; A Thousand Cuts by Sujata Setia Credit: Sujata Setia/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Mahé Elipe, Environment (1st Place)

Project - Echoes of the Hive

Description - The project examines the impact of the tragic poisoning of Melipona bees, sacred to the Maya people, in Hopelchén, Campeche, Mexico. Through photographs, Elipe aims to illustrates the significance of the bees to indigenous communities and the threats they face from agro-industry.

1st Place; Echoes of the Hive by Mahé Elipe Credit: MAHE ELIPE/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

1st Place; Echoes of the Hive by Mahé Elipe Credit: Mahe Elipe/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Eddo Hartmann, Landscape (1st Place)

Project - The Sacrifice Zone

Description - This series explores a remote area of Kazakhstan known as ‘The Polygon’, which was once home to the Soviet Union’s major nuclear testing facilities. The images were made using an infrared camera, which hints at a menace that is equally invisible to the human eye: the radiation resulting from the nuclear explosions.

1st Place; The Sacrifice Zone by Eddo Hartmann Credit: EDDO HARTMANN/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

1st Place; The Sacrifice Zone by Eddo Hartmann Credit: EDDO HARTMANN/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Valery Poshtarov, Portraiture (1st Place)

Project - Father and Son

Description - This project explores the emotional bond between fathers and sons, capturing the powerful moment when they hold hands after years or even decades of separation. Spanning across various cultures in Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, Armenia, Serbia, and Greece, it aims to promote emotional expression and cultural preservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

1st Place; Father and Son by Valery Poshtarov Credit: Valery Poshtarov/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Thomas Meurot, Sport (1st Place)

Project - Kald Sòl (Cold Sun)

Description - Kald Sòl (Cold Sun) explores cold surfing in Iceland during the winter months. Through black-and-white photographs, it captures the harsh conditions of surfing in cold environments, even when the sun is shining.

1st Place; Kald Sòl (Cold Sun) by Thomas Meurot Credit: Thomas Meurot/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Federico Scarchilli, Still Life (1st Place)

Project - Flora

Description - This project explores how plants produce medicinal substances that play crucial roles in both their own survival and human health.

1st Place; Flora by Federico Scarchilli Credit: Federico Scarchilli/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Eva Berler, Wildlife & Nature (1st Place)

Project - Suspended worlds

ADVERTISEMENT

Description - This project started as an exploration of the world of spider webs for photographer Eva Berler, where both time and action are frozen, but it led to a personal journey into her deepest fears and aspirations. As she focused on what was hidden in the webs, she became fascinated by the artful random creations she found; the impermanent worlds that aren’t usually noticed.

1st Place; Suspended worlds by Eva Berler Credit: Eva Berler/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

1st Place; Suspended worlds by Eva Berler Credit: Eva Berler/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Jorge Mónaco, Portfolio (1st Place)

Project - Portraits and Landscapes

Description- Jorge Mónaco's images are part of various personal projects, some of which detach from the main body and function as independent pieces. His focus is on sincerity and authenticity, inviting viewers to explore into the intimate stories of the protagonists.

1st Place; Portraits and Landscapes by Jorge Mónaco Credit: Jorge Monaco/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

1st Place; Portraits and Landscapes by Jorge Mónaco Credit: Jorge Monaco/The Sony World Photography Awards 2024

The Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition at Somerset House, London runs until 6 May 2024, featuring over 200 prints and hundreds of images in digital displays from winning and shortlisted photographers.