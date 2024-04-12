By Elise Morton

The fourth edition of the Bruges Triennial will open on 13 April, under the theme ‘Spaces of Possibility’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Famous for its quaint streets, canals, Gothic architecture and Christmas markets, the Belgian city of Bruges will soon welcome visitors to explore its creative side – and envision the possible Bruges of the future.

Far from being divorced from its context and Bruges’ rich heritage, though, the contemporary art and architecture festival will engage with the city’s historic centre (as well as the West Bruges and Zeebrugge areas) within its theme ‘Spaces of Possibility’, focussing on exploring the revitalisation of neglected places in Bruges and encouraging visitors to imagine the city’s potential.

Opening on 13 April, the Bruges Triennial will see 12 artists and architects present unique installations and designs around the picturesque city.

“As ‘practitioners of the possible’, they look for beauty in what is often overlooked, exploit the potential of a place,” curators Shendy Gardin and Sevie Tsampalla say of the participants. “12 new, temporary art and architecture installations engage with these places. They show new forms of use, connect city districts and bring people and nature back together.”

Curators of Bruges Triennial Shendy Gardin and Sevie Tsampalla Copyright Stad Brugge/ Stad Brugge

Participating artists and architects include Colombian artist and filmmaker Iván Argote; British-Palestinian artist Mona Hatoum; Swedish architecture practice Norell/Rodhe; Belgian visual artist Adrien Tirtiaux; New York-based SO-IL; and South African architect Sumayya Vally.

Running parallel to the Bruges Triennial, the Beaufort 24 Triennial – which opened on 30 March – is presenting a series of installations along the Belgian coastline. The two triennials will meet in the seaside town of Zeebrugge with a shared artwork by UK-based Ivan Morison.

Bruges Triennialtakes place from 13 April to 1 September 2024 at various locations across Bruges, Belgium.