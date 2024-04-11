By Euronews

Taiwanese culture is about to arrive in London’s Notting Hill, with the 16-day Taiwan Festival opening on Friday 12 April.

In addition to strolling the beloved Portobello Road Market and Holland Park, visitors to Notting Hill will soon be able to journey across the world – to Taiwan, more specifically.

The chic neighbourhood’s Coronet Theatre is playing host to London’s first major celebration of Taiwanese culture, presenting a packed schedule of innovative visual arts, dance, theatre and music. Spanning traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, the roster of events will reflect on Taiwanese identity and post-colonial history, as well as the themes of lust and desire.

For many of the 30 contemporary artists, storytellers, dancers and musicians, the festival will be the first time in front of a UK audience.

Cheng-Tsung Feng Copyright The Coronet Theatre

Highlights are set to include an immersive VR experience from Taipei’s experimental Riverbed Theatre and insight into Taiwan’s contemporary dance scene courtesy of collectives Anarchy Dance Company and Hung Dance, in addition to an album launch from multidisciplinary music artist Yujun Wang.

The tail end of the festival will see the London premiere of Chou Kuan-Jou’s provocative yet playful Edinburgh Festival hit Tomato, while a bamboo installation by Taiwanese artist Cheng-Tsung Feng will grace the facade of the Coronet Theatre itself.

The Taiwan Festival will take place at The Coronet Theatre in London from April 12-27.