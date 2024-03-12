"Hi, it's Northy and I've been working on an album and it's called 'Elementary School Dropout'" - 10-year-old North West is reportedly preparing to drop an album. And there's some concern over her age, as well as the title of the album...

North West, the eldest daughter of Kanye “Ye” West and Kim Kardashian’s four children, has announced a debut album titled ‘Elementary School Dropout’.

The title is a clear reference to Ye’s 2004 debut album ‘The College Dropout’, which at the time heralded the rapper as one of the most exciting new voices in hip-hop.

A lot has changed since then...

The 10-year-old appeared at her father’s listening party for the upcoming release of his album ‘Vultures 2’ in Arizona on Sunday (10 March). She took to the stage alongside her father to announce that she has been working on her first music project.

“Hi, it’s Northy and I’ve been working on an album and it’s called ‘Elementary School Dropout’,” she told the crowd, who began cheering.

North West is already no stranger to the music world, as she previously made her rap debut on Ye’s LP ‘Vultures’ - comfortably one of the worst albums of this year so far. The collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign has also encountered issues maintaining its presence on streaming platforms.

She appeared in the music video for West and Ty Dolla $ign's song ‘Talking / Once Again’, during which she raps a verse on the track: “It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

No other details of North’s debut have been released as of publication. However, the announcement has been met with mixed emotions online.

Indeed, following the news, people have expressed concern not only at the young child already following in her controversial father’s footsteps (especially with an album title that directly homages her dad’s catalogue), but also commenting on the title of the album.

You see, on top of the antisemitic rhetoric and the myriad of other extreme views Ye is now known for regularly spewing during unhinged rants, the rapper is currently on a mission to discredit his daughter’s private school, Sierra Canyon, in Los Angeles.

Last month, he publicly demanded in an IG post that Kardashian take his children out of school, in line with his rallying against what he has referred to as “Jewish indoctrinated” schools.

“KIM TAKE MY KIDS OUT OF SIERRA CANYON NOW IT’S A FAKE SCHOOL FOR CELEBRITIES THAT ARE USED BY “THE SYSTEM”” read the post.

Ye followed it up by posting the following on X, which once again seemed to be leaning into the antisemitism he has now become associated with: “At this point everybody knows what “the system’ is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is.”

Once the clip of North West announcing her album debut went viral online, several expressed fears that North was being taken out of school.

"Wait a minute did she decide to drop out of elementary after her father told Kim to take her out of that school," asked one X user.

Another called the title "weird," adding: "Why will a young girl of this age already drop out of school, this can only be through bad parenting."

Another wrote: “I’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school,” while one person suggested: "This would probably influence a lot of parents to drop their child out of elementary school.”

“Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy,” rapped North.

Well, it may do if she doesn’t get to pass any tests.