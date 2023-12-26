From pop-reggaeton to broody rock via the return of some golden oldies, here’s what we’re most looking forward to listening to next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The year is coming to end, meaning it's time to start thinking to what awaits us next year.

We’ve ranked our Best Albums of 2023, and can only come to the conclusion that it was a damn fine year in music; now, we’re looking ahead to the first quarter of 2024 and the upcoming releases that have us curious, anxious and giddy.

Here are Euronews Culture’s picks for the most anticipated album releases of early 2024

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

(12 January)

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas Geffen

The Colombian-American queen of modern pop-reggaeton delivered one of our albums of the year in 2023. It was a lush and enveloping listen and an absolute treat. Not content with resting on her laurels, her fourth album comes out early January. It will be, unlike ‘Red Moon In Venus’, an all-Spanish-language project, one that will include guest features from the likes of Peso Pluma, Featherweight, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro. The video for first single 'Muñekita' promises much, and we can’t wait to hear what’s next.

¥$ – Vultures

(12 January)

¥$ – Vultures Wikipedia

Let’s not mince words – we're not looking forward to this one. The lead single for this collaborative album between Kanye ‘Ye’ West & Ty Dolla $ign was hot trash, and the only reason it makes its way on our list is because it’ll be a headline-grabbing release. That, and we can’t wait to see if the rest of the album will redeem the soporific shitshow of the controversial titular song ‘Vultures’. We do keep an open mind, we assure you, but we’re also cautious about its release in the first place. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time Ye has slated a record date before pulling it, and ‘Vultures’ was originally scheduled for 15 December...

Green Day – Saviors

(19 January)

Green Day – Saviors Reprise

The punk-pop trio celebrates both the 30th and 20th anniversary of their 'Dookie' and 'American Idiot' albums next year. What better time to release their 14th studio album, their first in three years? The rollout has already begun with the lead single, 'The American Dream is Killing Me', and they’re planning a stadium tour alongside The Smashing Pumpkins, The Linda Lindas and Rancid next year. Sounds promising. At least, it can’t be any worse than what they gave us in 2020 – one of the worst albums of that year (and the band's career), ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’. Here’s hoping the aforementioned anniversaries are a good omen.

Future Islands - People Who Aren’t There Anymore

(26 January)

Future Islands - People Who Aren’t There Anymore 4AD

The seventh album from the Baltimore synth-pop band follows 2020's excellent ‘As Long As You Are’. Consisting of 12 songs, the anticipation centres on a more introspective offering for Future Islands. Looking back at their discography, they haven’t released a poor LP yet, so there’s every reason to get excited about lucky number seven... Plus, the album artwork is really stunning. Not long now.

Gruff Rhys - Sadness Sets Me Free

(26 January)

Gruff Rhys - Sadness Sets Me Free Rough Trade Records

Believe it or not, this is the eighth album from Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys, and every release is something special. Granted, we’re a little bit biased here at Euronews Culture, because we’re huge fans of the SFAs; but just listen to lead single ‘Celestial Candyfloss’ and stop pretending you’re not at the very least a little bit curious to see what the Welsh maestro has in store for us...

The Smile – Wall of Eyes

(26 January)

The Smile – Wall of Eyes XL

It seems like the 26 January will be quite the date when it comes to new LPs. As if Future Islands and Gruff Rhys weren’t enough, we’ve got the second album from the trio composed of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner. This new album was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road studios, and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Considering how strong ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ was in 2022, all eyes are on The Smile to see whether they can convert the try.

MGMT – Loss of Life

(23 February)

MGMT – Loss of Life Mom + Pop

It’s been a hot minute since MGMT released a studio album, with their last one being 2018’s return to form, ‘Little Dark Age’. Next year, ‘Loss of Life’ will see the duo Andrew VanWyngarden and Benjamin Goldwasser switch labels from Columbia to Mom + Pop. Their fifth album features a guest appearance by French singer Christine and the Queens, and while nothing in their discography has ever reached the heights of their 2007 debut ‘Oracular Spectacular’, the lead single ‘Mother Nature’ is a solid sign they’ve still got the goods.

Nadine Shah – Filthy Underneath

(23 February)

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadine Shah – Filthy Underneath Universal Music

British singer-songwriter Nadine Shah is brilliant. There, we said it. Since her stunning debut ‘Love Your Dum and Mad’, she hasn’t put a foot wrong, delivering theatrical and brooding pop-rock outings that have rightly earned her comparisons with PJ Harvey - with gems like 2015’s 'Fast Food', the Mercury Prize-nominated 'Holiday Destination', and 2020’s underrated 'Kitchen Sink'. The tantalizingly titled ‘Filthy Underneath’ features singles ‘Twenty Things’ and ‘Topless Mother’, and it could very well be our most anticipated release of 1Q24. She’ll be busy opening for Depeche Mode at the beginning of the year, but if you get the chance to see her live, we strongly recommend it.

The Jesus and Mary Chain - Glasgow Eyes

(8 March)

The Jesus and Mary Chain - Glasgow Eyes Fuzz Club

You thought they were done? They’re not done. The Scottish alt-rock and shoegaze pioneers who dazzled us all with their 1985 debut ‘Psychocandy’ are celebrating their 40th anniversary of being formed next year. Their last offering, 2017’s ‘Damage and Joy’ was a solid reminder why they continue to matter, and the band’s eighth studio album is, according to lead singer Jim Reid, "certainly" what people expect of a Jesus and Mary Chain record. The lead single, 'Jamcod', confirms as much, and they’re embarking on a European tour in March. Yes please.

The Libertines – All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

(8 March)

The Libertines – All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade Virgin EMI

It's one of the most anticipated albums of 2024 and marks the return of The Libertines in almost nine years, after 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' (2015). Pete Doherty revealed that the band “really came together” and found a “moment of rare peace” when creating the 11 songs that make up ‘All Quiet on the Easter Esplanade’. Since the band have kissed and made up, and shown much promise once more with their live performances at festivals, we can’t wait to hear what the Likely Lads have got up their sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gossip – Real Power

(22 March)

The Gossip – Real Power Columbia

12 years. 12 long years since 2014’s ‘A Joyful Noise’, which wasn’t the band’s greatest collection of tunes, let’s be honest. That doesn’t mean we haven’t missed Beth Ditto, Brace Paine and Hannah Blilie. Their sixth studio effort is produced by the legendary Rick Rubin, who previously worked with the band for their terrific 2009 album 'Music for Men'. According to the press release, ‘Real Power’ is a "celebration of creative expression" and the power that came out of choosing family in the aftermath of "collective and personal trauma". We’re all ears.

Dua Lipa – TBA

(TBA)

Dua Lipa Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Oh, Dua. Please announce it soon, Dua. Not much is known about the pop phenomenon's forthcoming unnamed third studio album, but we do have lead single ‘ Houdini ’, which... Well, which is all kinds of excellent. There are big boots to fill, since her LP ‘Future Nostalgia’ soundtracked the early days of the pandemic and ended up being one of Euronews Culture’s Best European Albums of the 21st Century. We’re guessing there won’t be too long left to wait until we get a release date, as an album release would coincide quite nicely with Dua Lipa getting a headline slot at next year’s Glastonbury, if the rumours are to be believed. Watch this space.

Gallagher/Squire - TBA

(TBA)

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Gallagher Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

Only a few days ago, we got confirmation that ex-Oasis loudmouth Liam Gallagher and ex-Stone Roses guitarist John Squire have been working on a collaborative album. While there is yet no confirmed release date for said release, the fact that they’ve announced a debut track titled ‘Just Another Rainbow’ (released on 5 January) means we can expect a full LP sooner rather than later...

The Cure - Songs From A Lost World

(TBA)

Robert Smith (The Cure) John Davisson/Invision/AP

It's now over a year since Robert Smith and his sullen lot began premiering new tracks from The Cure's long-awaited fourteenth album. The band have been playing them during their world tour this year, and there’s every reason to be hopeful that 2024 will finally be the year we get a new Cure record. The last one was in 2008 with ‘4.13 Dream’, so it’s about damn time!

There we have it. Which ones are you looking forward to the most, and have we missed anything out? And if you’re not caught up, make sure to check out our ranking of the Best Albums of 2023.

Happy (future) listening, and stay tuned to Euronews Culture for our ongoing 2024 Preview series, in which we look ahead to next year and recommend the releases that have us excited already - much like our Books Preview.