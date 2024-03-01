The Pharmacy Museum in Cluj Napoca, Romania, is offering guided sessions on crafting an enchanting love potion for its visitors.

Feeling a bit short on love lately? Has the once vibrant romance in your relationship faded away, or perhaps you're still looking to seduce that special someone?

Well, fear not, for a touch of enchantment might be just the remedy you're seeking.

A museum in Romania is unveiling the magic of a centuries-old love elixir through workshops aimed at concocting the perfect potion.

And the best thing is, you'll only need four simple household ingredients. Oh, and a splash of wine, of course.

Recipe book for the The Pharmacy Museum's ancient love elixir potion Credit: EBU

Surprisingly, the recipe for this mystical elixir, which dates back more than 200 years, is very simple, comprising of just pepper, pimento, cardamom, and sugar.

Grind these ingredients together using a mortar and pestle, before blending them into a small glass of wine.

At the Pharmacy Museum in Cluj Napoca, Romania, guests are not only treated to a glimpse of history but also a chance to play potion-maker in the museum's laboratories.

"I am going to prepare this at home. I'm curious whether my husband will appreciate the gesture, but nonetheless, we're excited to try making the love elixir together," shares one museum visitor.

Another attendee chimes with a mischievous grin, "I came here with this plan to fall in love again with my husband after I finish this experience."