After 2004's ' A Dirty Shame', the master of all things transgressive is set to return to the director's chair with an adaptation of his first novel, "Liarmouth". Here's the lowdown.

Whether he’s shocking audiences with his unique perspectives on black comedy or paving the way for LGBTQ+ advocacy in cinema, US director John Waters remains one of the most influential living filmmakers.

From raunchy satires (Serial Mom, Female Trouble), classic musical films (Cry-Baby, Hairspray), and did-he-just-do-that? cult trash (Multiple Maniacs, Desperate Living, Pink Flamingos), the pencil-line moustachioed pioneer of all things transgressive has never hesitated in pushing deep, dark boundaries.

Now, Waters, 77, is reportedly returning to the director’s chair, 20 years since his last film, A Dirty Shame, which starred Tracey Ullman and Selma Blair.

He’ll helm the adaptation of his first novel, 2022’s "Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Romance."

The book was described by publishers on its release as a “hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction”.

"Liarmouth" focuses on compulsive liar and con artist Marsha Sprinkle, who splits from her partner Daryl and steals from both her daughter and her mother.

“Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth - until one insane man makes her tell the truth.”

Now. This. Now.

Cover for "Liarmouth" Mcmillan Publishers - Farrar, Straus and Giroux

The project was first announced in 2022, but appears to have been delayed due to last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes.

As per World of Reel, Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza will take the lead in Liarmouth, with filming set to begin later this year in Baltimore, Maryland - Waters’ home city and a usual backdrop of his films.

If the controversial master of all things iconoclastic brings his signature style of violence and post-modern comedy to this project, we’re in for a treat. Plus, Plaza has been on a roll lately, with Ingrid Goes West, Black Bear, Emily The Criminal, as well as a show-stealing turn in the aforementioned The Whit Lotus. She seems like the perfect choice for the role of Marsha Sprinkle.

No release date has been revealed for Liarmouth. Still, are you as excited as we are?