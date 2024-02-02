TikTok superstar Khaby Lame to make acting debut in James Bond spoof

The film, tentatively titled '00Khaby' will see the world's foremost TikTok star give James Bond a run for his money. Lame will reportedly receive acting tips from Will Smith...

Khaby Lame, the world's most followed TikTokker, is set to make his feature film debut in the tentatively titled James Bond -style spy comedy, 00Khaby.

“Acting has always been my dream, but I don’t want to improvise,” Lame said in a statement to Variety, adding, “This is why I am ready to delve deeper into my acting and English studies to perform at my best in this film.”

The Senegalese-born Italian influencer will play a food deliveryman who gets recruited by the CIA to mislead their enemies.

00Khaby will follow the “clumsy secret agent” as he dodges arms traffickers, steals DNA samples, and ultimately succeed in the prevention of World War III, thanks to “a mix of cunning, luck and his unshakeable optimism.”

The film is being produced by Marco Belardi and written by Italian writers Nicola Guaglianone and Roberto Marchionni, better known as Menotti, who co-wrote hit Italian superhero movie They Call Me Jeeg.

Lame has revealed that he’s undergoing intense physical training, because “I don’t want to be replaced by a stuntman in the action scenes,” and that he will receive acting tips from Will Smith, who has allegedly been booked for a cameo in the upcoming film.

There is no release date as of yet, but we know that the film will be set in Italy, Monte Carlo, Dubai and France’s Côte d’Azur, among other locations.

Who’s Khaby Lame again?

Khaby Lame doing his signature pose TikTok

Lame was born in Senegal then moved to Italy as a young child and was raised in a poor area of the town of Chivasso, outside of Turin.

When COVID hit, he lost his job in a factory and was forced, like millions of Italians, to stay home.

Lame took to social media to pass the time, and with his silent videos he shot to TikTok stardom. In June 2022, he dethroned the American Charlie D'Amelio and his 142 million subscribers to become the platform’s most followed content creator.

Lame currently has 162 million followers.

His trademark? Mimed and silent reactions to events he considers absurd, with the TikTok motto: "If u wanna laugh u r in the right place."

Outside of TikTok, the 23-year-old was beame an Italian citizen in 2022, was a juror on Disney+’s Italia’s Got Talent, and landed a multi-year partnership with Hugo Boss.