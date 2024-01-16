Moss, who rose to fame in the early 1990s as the face of the heroin chic fashion trend, has turned 50. Join us as we reflect on her remarkable life and career so far.

Today Kate Moss, the global fashion icon, has turned 50.

Discovered by Sarah Doukas at the age of 14 in New York's JFK airport, Moss went on to become the "It girl" of her generation and build an unforgettable career.

First appearing on the cover of Vogue in 1993, the Croydon-born superstar went on to become the magazine's most featured cover model, with appearances on over 100 international covers.

Aside from strutting down the runways for some of the world's biggestdesigner brands including Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Versace, Moss has remained a constant subject of fascination for the tabloids.

Whether spotted at a festival, a party or dating famous men like Johnny Depp, Pete Doherty, or Jamie Hince (who she was married to from 2011-2016), she has consistently dominated news headlines.

As she steps into her 50s, we reflect on the iconic moments of her illustrious career through a curated collection of pictures.

A 19-year-old Moss shot for her first cover of British Vogue by model-turned-photographer Corinne Day, for the March 1993 issue. Credit: Vogue/Corrine Day

Kate Moss wears a bare midriff outfit from Calvin Klein's Fall 1993 collection on the designer's runway in New York on 1 June 1993. AP Photo

Kate Moss models a brown printed velvet slip dress during the showing of Anne Klein Fall 1994 by Richard Tyler in New York, 7 April 1994. AP Photo

Kate Moss and her at-the-time boyfriend Johnny Depp are seen arriving for the premiere of Depp's film "Don Juan DeMarco," in Beverly Hills, 3 April 1995. Credit: Rhonda Birdorf/AP Photo

Kate Moss, left, and Naomi Campbell hold hands as they leave after the Versace show April 12, 1997 during Fashion Week in New York. AP Photo

Kate Moss has her hair styled backstage before the start of the runway show of the Marc Jacobs Spring 2000 collection in New York Monday 13 September 1999. Credit: RICHARD DREW/AP Photo

Christie's auctioneers hang a naked portrait of British supermodel Kate Moss painted by Lucian Freud in 2002 at a pre-sale preview in London, Friday, Oct. 29, 2004. Credit: RICHARD LEWIS/AP Photo

Kate Moss is driven away from a police station in London after being interviewed by detectives about her alleged cocaine use, 31 January 2006. Credit: MATT DUNHAM/AP Photo

Kate Moss, left, poses as a mannequin in a red dress in a Topshop store window to launch her fashion collection in central London, Monday, April 30, 2007. Credit: SANG TAN/AP Photo

Pete Doherty waves as he walks with Moss at the 2007 Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, England Saturday June 23, 2007. Credit: AP Photo

A piece entitled 'Kate Moss' by Banksy is seen on display at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Monday, Oct. 13, 2008. Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

Moss wears a creation by American fashion designer Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter, ready-to-wear 2012 fashion collection, during Paris Fashion week, 9 March 2011 Credit: Jacques Brinon/AP2011

Kate Moss, right, and British guitarist Jamie Hince pose for photographers after their wedding in the village of Southrop, England, Friday, July 1, 2011. Credit: Jonathan Short/AP Photo

Sir Paul McCartney and Moss, right, take their seats for the British fashion designer Stella McCartney's ready to wear Spring-Summer 2013 collection, 1 October 2012. Credit: Olivier Borde/AP Photo

Moss, left, presents a creation by U.S fashion designer Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton's Ready to Wear's Fall-Winter 2013-2014 fashion collection, presented, 6 March 2013 Credit: Jacques Brinon/AP Photo

Anna Wintour, Kate Moss, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, and Francois Pinault attend the Gucci Women's Spring-Summer 2015 show during Milan Fashion Week on September 17, 2014. Credit: Luca Bruno/AP Photo

Moss poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loving at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 16, 2016. Credit: Thibault Camus/AP Photo

A model, wearing an outfit which has on it the image of model Kate Moss, walks the runway at the Fashion For Relief charity event in central London, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2019 Invision

Moss wears a creation for Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture fashion collection presented Wednesday, Jan.27, 2021 in Paris. AP Photo

Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Credit: Evelyn Hockstein/AP Photo

Kate Moss poses with her daughter Lila Moss at the MET gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Credit: AP Photo

Happy Birthday, Kate!