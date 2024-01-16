Kate Moss turns 50: A look back in pictures through the life of the iconic supermodel
Moss, who rose to fame in the early 1990s as the face of the heroin chic fashion trend, has turned 50. Join us as we reflect on her remarkable life and career so far.
Today Kate Moss, the global fashion icon, has turned 50.
Discovered by Sarah Doukas at the age of 14 in New York's JFK airport, Moss went on to become the "It girl" of her generation and build an unforgettable career.
First appearing on the cover of Vogue in 1993, the Croydon-born superstar went on to become the magazine's most featured cover model, with appearances on over 100 international covers.
Aside from strutting down the runways for some of the world's biggestdesigner brands including Chanel, Alexander McQueen and Versace, Moss has remained a constant subject of fascination for the tabloids.
Whether spotted at a festival, a party or dating famous men like Johnny Depp, Pete Doherty, or Jamie Hince (who she was married to from 2011-2016), she has consistently dominated news headlines.
As she steps into her 50s, we reflect on the iconic moments of her illustrious career through a curated collection of pictures.
Happy Birthday, Kate!