Capturing Depp’s emotional exhaustion during a difficult period of his life, the Hollywood star has chosen to donate $200 (€180) from the proceeds of each sale to the charity Mental Health America.

Have you always dreamed of owning an artwork created by none other than renowned Hollywood actor, musician and artist Johnny Depp himself?

Well, now you might just have the chance, as his debut self-portrait is going up for auction.

Available to purchase from 20 July, his inaugural self-portrait, titled 'Five', can be acquired online or at Castle Fine Art galleries across the UK.

The artwork will be on sale for 13 days only and priced from from £1,950/$1,950/€2500.

The journey of 'Five'

Johnny Depp's debut self-portrait 'Five' on display David Parry / Castle Fine Art

Conceived by Depp in the studio of his close friend Ralph Steadman in 2021, during a particularly challenging period in his life, 'Five' served as a means of creative healing.

In 2023, Depp revisited 'Five' and took the opportunity to reflect on its original composition, adding additional embellishments that further enhanced its depth and meaning.

Overcoming his initial reluctance to unveil the painting, Depp candidly admits, "It’s not the most comfortable thing doing a self-portrait".

Yet, the Pirates of the Caribbean lead recognises the power of self-reflection and hopes that his piece will encourage others to ponder their own mental well-being and that of those around them.

“If the piece resonates with even just one person, this art has purpose," he states.

The reference artwork inspiring ‘Five’ pays homage to a photograph taken for Christian Dior Parfums in 2015.

The photograph was used to announce Depp as the face of Dior Sauvage in a shoot led by French creative director Jean-Baptiste Mondino.

To further support mental health causes, $200 from every print sold will be directly donated to Mental Health America, a community-based nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being, and illness prevention.

Early this year, Depp premiered his first film in three years, 'Jeanne du Barry', at Cannes Film Festival.