Meet the team crafting pencils out of recycled newspapers in Kenya

“A pencil that changes the world, through that pencil we plant trees.”

Wood has been utilised for centuries for its affordability and practicality in producing pencils and other stationery supplies. However, despite its seemingly modest financial cost, the negative environmental impact of overusing this versatile material cannot be ignored. The international journal Nature estimates that 15 billion trees are lost yearly due to human-induced activities.

In Kenya, a group of social entrepreneurs came up with a unique solution to transform the pencil manufacturing industry while also contributing to environmental preservation in one of Africa's least forested nations.

MOMO Pencils turns waste newspapers into pencils, a simple idea with big environmental effect Emmanuel Mponji

Their solution was turning discarded newspapers into pencils. A concept that, although appearing straightforward, could significantly impact the environment.

Why Pencils?

Mahamud Omari, the CEO of MOMO Pencils, the company leading this environmental revolution, tells SCENES that he and his partners wanted to develop a product that would “empower society.”

CEO Mahamud Omari seeks to empower society with MOMO Pencils Emmanuel Mponji

When asked about the choice of making pencils, Mahamud explains that they are a crucial tool for achieving success and are used by many individuals, particularly schoolchildren. Furthermore, he adds that the use of discarded newspapers helps to reduce the number of trees being cut down to produce stationery.

Mahamud says that the company’s vision is for their pencils to be a game-changer that can help shape the future of Kenya by inspiring the next generation.

Inspiring the next generation is MOMO Pencils' goal. Emmanuel Mponji

The Proper Pencil

“It took us about two years to actually come up with a proper pencil,” says Rashid Omar, the COO of MOMO Pencils, “to get a pencil, we have to go through about nine different processes,” he adds.

The first step of the production process is collecting and weighing the newspapers. The newspapers are then cut to a specific size and then graphite is added.

The graphite is added after the newspapers are weighed and sliced Emmanuel Mponji

The paper is then rolled into a cylindrical shape. The cylindrical paper is subsequently left to dry in the sun for three days, allowing it to achieve the desired texture.

Once the paper has dried, it is polished and cut into the desired size. The final steps of the pencil-making process involves sharpening and packaging the final product.

“Through trial and error,” Rashid says, the company went from producing 100 to 40,000 pencils per day.

Through experimentation, production increased from 100 to 40,000 pencils per day Emmanuel Mponji

Awareness

Mahamud claims that MOMO Pencils are eco-friendly and locally made in Kenya. Yet, many local traders have declined stocking their products.

“They are looking at the profit margin.” Explains Mahamud, “So, when we approach them to sell our product, they say, ‘Your product and this other one have the same function. My customers are looking at the price.’”

Their pencils cost more so they require stronger brand awareness in order to thrive Emmanuel Mponji

Mahamud acknowledges that their product is more expensive than Indian and Chinese wooden pencils, and in order to suceed, they need to create better brand awareness.

To accomplish that, he strives to align the company’s identity with the principles of the three 'R's: Recycling, Reducing, and Reusing.

“In recycling, we recycle the newspapers that are brought in.” Says Rashid, “Reducing is reducing waste in the environment. The third ‘R’ is Reusing, by turning that newspaper into a pencil usable to the public.” He adds.

Giving back to Kenya

Mahamud says that the company is on a mission to provide underprivileged children in Kenya with pencils. He wants to improve education standards of these children and ensure equal access to academic necessities.

The company offers pencils to underprivileged Kenyan children in a bid to boost education and access to stationary MOMO Pencils

“A pencil may look like something very cheap, but to a family that is struggling to put food on the table, the parents have to decide: Do we eat, or do we buy a pencil?” says Mahamud.

“We have given a lot of donations to neighbouring communities. They embraced this because they know it's for a good cause,” adds Rashid.

In addition to donations, Mahamud and his partners have been able to provide employment opportunities for the people in their city. “We have 25 employees working full time,” Mahamud says, “so that they can sustain their families and their children.”

'Hope for Literacy'

Aside from selling pencils, the organisation has launched a social campaign called 'Hope for Literacy', where a portion of the company's profits are donated to their community.

MOMO Pencils' 'Hope for Literacy' social programme donates some of its profits to the community MOMO Pencils

“We also do a lot of tree planting in the schools,” says Mahamud, “so the campaign itself really aligns with the vision of the brand. A pencil that changes the world, through that pencil we plant trees.”

Despite the rise of online newspapers, MOMO Pencils is committed to a sustainable future, maintaining its eco-friendly methods by looking for alternatives to make its pencils while extending its product line in Kenya.