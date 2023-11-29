Spotify Wrapped 2023: World's most streamed artists and songs revealed

The 2023 edition of Spotify Wrapped reveals this year's most streamed artists, songs and albums. Which ones have you been listening to?

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot on the heels of Apple Music Top 100 Global Tracks list comes the 2023 edition of Spotify Wrapped, which reveals the most popular artists, songs and albums of the year – as well as give users special insight into their own listening habits.

Shared each year by the streaming platform, this year sees some new features enter the mix – including a new system that assigns you a city based on your listening habits, some of the most popular musicians of 2023 recording messages that will be played if they feature as one of your top artists, and the new AI DJ feature, which guides listeners through their personalised Wrapped.

But now, onto the fresh stats.

As noted by Spotify, 2023 was defined by the return of major female pop stars, “sonic diversity that topped the charts”, and their toplists showcase how over 574 million people around the world listened this year.

The platform highlighted several global trends that shaped the year, including the huge impact Eurovision made (with 'Tattoo' by winner Loreen and 'Cha Cha Cha' by runner-up Käärijä both reaching the top 10 global daily chart the day after the final); Gen Z continuing to embrace the genreless/genre-hybrid trend, refusing to be defined by only one genre, and instead moving seamlessly between sounds; the surge in Colombian enthusiasm for Mexican music; and singling Afrobeats as one of the fastest-growing genres on Spotify, growing by 550% since 2017.

Onto the podiums...

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Like Apple Music, Spotify has confirmed that Taylor Swift is the top global artist of 2023.

“Reimagined rereleases, record-breaking world tours, and colorful friendship bracelets—fans everywhere will be thrilled to see Taylor Swift as this year’s top artist, with more than 26.1 billion global streams since January 1.”

Congrats Swifties, you’ve only gone and bloody done it!

Here’s the rundown of Spotify 2023’s Most-Streamed Artists Globally:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

Top Artists 2023 Spotify

Top global songs of 2023

The top song of the year was not by country star Morgan Wallen, but by Miley Cyrus, with her record-breaking 'Flowers'. It now counts more than 1.6 billion streams globally.

In the second and third spots are 'Kill Bill' by SZA and 'As It Was' by Harry Styles.

Here’s the rundown of Spotify 2023’s Most-Streamed Songs Globally:

'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus 'Kill Bill' by SZA 'As It Was' by Harry Styles 'Seven (feat. Latto)' by Jung Kook 'Ella Baila Sola' by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma 'Cruel Summer' by Taylor Swift 'Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)' by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage 'Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)' by Rema, Selena Gomez 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' by Bizarrap, Shakira 'Anti-Hero' by Taylor Swift

Top Songs 2023 Spotify

Top global albums of 2023

Spotify notes that listeners looked to the past in choosing which albums to play... “Several of this year’s top-five albums were released prior to 2023.”

The most-streamed album of the year for the second year in a row was 'Un Verano Sin Ti' by Bad Bunny, with more than 4.5 billion streams globally, followed by Taylor Swift’s album 'Midnights'. SZA takes the third spot with 'SOS'.

Here’s the rundown of Spotify 2023’s Most-Streamed Albums Globally:

'Un Verano Sin Ti' by Bad Bunny 'Midnights' by Taylor Swift 'SOS' by SZA 'Starboy' by The Weeknd 'MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO' by KAROL G 'One Thing At A Time' by Morgan Wallen 'Lover' by Taylor Swift 'HEROES & VILLAINS' by Metro Boomin 'GÉNESIS' by Peso Pluma 'Harry’s House' by Harry Styles

Top Albums 2023 Spotify

Check out more detailed stats and the top podcasts on Spotify’s website.

Additionally, if you happen to be in London, Spotify are celebrating the launch of their Wrapped 2023 with a unique live event tomorrow night (30 November). The first of its kind, the one-off show will feature performances by Raye, Charli XCX, Sam Smith and Chase & Status.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re not in London, fear not, as the event will be broadcast live on TikTok.

Happy listening and stay tuned to Euronews Culture for our upcoming Best Of 2023 in Music list.