Who’s on top of Apple Music's 2023 global song chart?

The top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023 have been revealed - with some surprises and the continuing dominance of Taylor Swift. (We're not complaining.)

ADVERTISEMENT

December is not even here, but the big music streaming services are unveiling their end-of-year roundups and rankings.

Apple Music dropped their global song chart of 2023, getting a head start over Spotify’s Wrapped, whose launch is imminent. You can expect TikTok, YouTube and other platforms to release their lists in the coming days.

For the time being, here are the key takeaways from Apple Music’s Global song chart – and you can scroll down for the full list of the Top Songs of 2023 Global.

TayTay all day

Taylor Swift Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s artist of the year for 2023, with the company saying that 65 of her tracks reached its Global Daily Top 100 chart in the first 10 months of the year. She is the service’s most popular artist.

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career," Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come."

However, Swift did not have the biggest track on Apple Music this year...

Last Night all year

Morgan Wallen AP Photo/George Walker IV

The biggest track on Apple Music honour goes to country artist Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’, which is the first country song since ‘Old Town Road’ in 2019 to top these rankings. Wallen also had the most popular album on Apple Music this year with his ‘One Thing at a Time’ LP.

Wallen’s 'Last Night' stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks this year, beating Harry Styles’ 'As It Was' for the record of longest No. 1 run for a non-collaboration. It also tied Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber’s 'Despacito' for the title of second-longest reign in Hot 100’s 65-year history.

In its announcement, Apple noted that 11 country tracks are in its top 100 for 2023, up from just four last year.

Joining 'Last Night' at the very top of the global songs list were 'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus in second, 'Kill Bill' by SZA in third, 'Rich Flex' by Drake and 21 Savage in fourth, and another SZA track in fifth slot, 'Snooze', which was followed by Taylor Swift’s 'Anti-Hero'.

SZA, who leads the 2024 Grammy nominations, topped Apple's most-read lyrics in 2023 for her smash single, 'Kill Bill'.

Global records broken

Peso Pluma Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Nigerian rapper Rema’s 'Calm Down' remix with Selena Gomez was No. 12 on the global songs chart, the highest entry ever for an African song.

Another noteworthy trend this year is the presence of J-Pop tracks, with one of them – YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ - hitting Number 7.

Apple’s data also shows the growing presence of Música Mexicana globally. A total of four Música Mexicana songs make the list. Making it into the top 20 is Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s 'Ella Baila Sola' (No. 18) while Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s 'un x100to' lands at No. 70.

Here are the top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023:

Morgan Wallen - Last Night Miley Cyrus - Flowers SZA - Kill Bill Drake, 21 Savage - Rich Flex SZA - Snooze Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero YOASOBI - IDOL Chris Brown - Under the Influence The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage - Creepin’ OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM - Subtitle Drake, 21 Savage - Spin Bout U Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down Lil Baby - Freestyle Harry Styles - As It Was Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer Kim Petras, Sam Smith - Unholy Future - WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado - Ella Baila Sola NewJeans - Ditto Morgan Wallen - You Proof Gunna - fukumean Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown - Superhero (Heroes & Villains) Lil Durk - All My Life (feat. J. Cole) Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock Miguel - Sure Thing Morgan Wallen - Thinkin’ Bout Me The Weeknd - Die For You PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2 Drake - Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó Bebe Rexha, David Guetta - I’m Good (Blue) Toosii - Favorite Song Kenshi Yonezu - KICK BACK Luke Combs - Fast Car Drake - Search & Rescue Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange NewJeans - OMG SZA - Shirt OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried Vaundy - Kaiju No Hanauta Lil Baby - Low Down Morgan Wallen - One Thing At A Time SZA - Nobody Gets Me Beyoncé - CUFF IT The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY The Weeknd - Blinding Lights JVKE - golden hour Latto, Jung Kook - Seven Taylor Swift - Lavender Haze Morgan Wallen - Wasted On You Lil Baby - In A Minute Morgan Wallen - Chasin’ You Steve Lacy - Bad Habit Quavo, Takeoff - HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew) Chencho Corleone, Bad Bunny - Me Porto Bonito RAYE, 070 Shake - Escapism. Drake, 21 Savage - On BS Olivia Rodrigo - vampire SZA - Good Days Future - Mask Off Morgan Wallen - Thought You Should Know Drake, 21 Savage - Major Distribution Drake - Jumbotron Shit Poppin NewJeans - Hype Boy Lil Baby - Sum 2 Prove Lil Baby - California Breeze Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red Taylor Swift - Lover Drake, 21 Savage - Circo Loco Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny - un x100to Summer Walker - Karma Metro Boomin, Future - Too Many Nights (feat. Don Toliver) Future - PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ Taylor Swift - Karma Swae Lee, Post Malone - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) Young Thug, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott - Trance Ed Sheeran - Shape of You The Weeknd - Starboy (feat. Daft Punk) LE SSERAFIM - ANTIFRAGILE Luke Combs - The Kind of Love We Make Morgan Wallen - Everything I Love J. Cole - No Role Modelz Taylor Swift - Bejeweled Drake, 21 Savage - Hours In Silence Drake - God’s Plan Ed Sheeran - Perfect Peso Pluma, Yng Lvcas - La Bebe (Remix) Peso Pluma, Natanael Cano - PRC Drake, 21 Savage - Pussy & Millions (feat. Travis Scott) Tom Odell - Another Love Chris Brown - No Guidance (feat. Drake) Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule Glass Animals - Heat Waves Taylor Swift - Blank Space SZA - Low Drake, 21 Savage - Privileged Rappers Shakira, KAROL G - TQG Drake - BackOutsideBoyz Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera - Bebe Dame Rihanna - Umbrella (feat. JAY Z)

Stay tuned to Euronews Culture for the Spotify, TikTok and YouTube annual roundups.