Who’s on top of Apple Music's 2023 global song chart?

The top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023 have been revealed - with some surprises and the continuing dominance of Taylor Swift. (We're not complaining.)
December is not even here, but the big music streaming services are unveiling their end-of-year roundups and rankings.
Apple Music dropped their global song chart of 2023, getting a head start over Spotify’s Wrapped, whose launch is imminent. You can expect TikTok, YouTube and other platforms to release their lists in the coming days.
For the time being, here are the key takeaways from Apple Music’s Global song chart – and you can scroll down for the full list of the Top Songs of 2023 Global.
TayTay all day
Somewhat unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s artist of the year for 2023, with the company saying that 65 of her tracks reached its Global Daily Top 100 chart in the first 10 months of the year. She is the service’s most popular artist.
“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career," Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come."
However, Swift did not have the biggest track on Apple Music this year...
Last Night all year
The biggest track on Apple Music honour goes to country artist Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’, which is the first country song since ‘Old Town Road’ in 2019 to top these rankings. Wallen also had the most popular album on Apple Music this year with his ‘One Thing at a Time’ LP.
Wallen’s 'Last Night' stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks this year, beating Harry Styles’ 'As It Was' for the record of longest No. 1 run for a non-collaboration. It also tied Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber’s 'Despacito' for the title of second-longest reign in Hot 100’s 65-year history.
In its announcement, Apple noted that 11 country tracks are in its top 100 for 2023, up from just four last year.
Joining 'Last Night' at the very top of the global songs list were 'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus in second, 'Kill Bill' by SZA in third, 'Rich Flex' by Drake and 21 Savage in fourth, and another SZA track in fifth slot, 'Snooze', which was followed by Taylor Swift’s 'Anti-Hero'.
SZA, who leads the 2024 Grammy nominations, topped Apple's most-read lyrics in 2023 for her smash single, 'Kill Bill'.
Global records broken
Nigerian rapper Rema’s 'Calm Down' remix with Selena Gomez was No. 12 on the global songs chart, the highest entry ever for an African song.
Another noteworthy trend this year is the presence of J-Pop tracks, with one of them – YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ - hitting Number 7.
Apple’s data also shows the growing presence of Música Mexicana globally. A total of four Música Mexicana songs make the list. Making it into the top 20 is Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s 'Ella Baila Sola' (No. 18) while Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s 'un x100to' lands at No. 70.
Here are the top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023:
- Morgan Wallen - Last Night
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Drake, 21 Savage - Rich Flex
- SZA - Snooze
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- YOASOBI - IDOL
- Chris Brown - Under the Influence
- The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage - Creepin’
- OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM - Subtitle
- Drake, 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
- Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down
- Lil Baby - Freestyle
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer
- Kim Petras, Sam Smith - Unholy
- Future - WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)
- Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado - Ella Baila Sola
- NewJeans - Ditto
- Morgan Wallen - You Proof
- Gunna - fukumean
- Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown - Superhero (Heroes & Villains)
- Lil Durk - All My Life (feat. J. Cole)
- Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
- Miguel - Sure Thing
- Morgan Wallen - Thinkin’ Bout Me
- The Weeknd - Die For You
- PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2
- Drake - Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)
- Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó
- Bebe Rexha, David Guetta - I’m Good (Blue)
- Toosii - Favorite Song
- Kenshi Yonezu - KICK BACK
- Luke Combs - Fast Car
- Drake - Search & Rescue
- Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
- NewJeans - OMG
- SZA - Shirt
- OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried
- Vaundy - Kaiju No Hanauta
- Lil Baby - Low Down
- Morgan Wallen - One Thing At A Time
- SZA - Nobody Gets Me
- Beyoncé - CUFF IT
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY
- The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- JVKE - golden hour
- Latto, Jung Kook - Seven
- Taylor Swift - Lavender Haze
- Morgan Wallen - Wasted On You
- Lil Baby - In A Minute
- Morgan Wallen - Chasin’ You
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Quavo, Takeoff - HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew)
- Chencho Corleone, Bad Bunny - Me Porto Bonito
- RAYE, 070 Shake - Escapism.
- Drake, 21 Savage - On BS
- Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
- SZA - Good Days
- Future - Mask Off
- Morgan Wallen - Thought You Should Know
- Drake, 21 Savage - Major Distribution
- Drake - Jumbotron Shit Poppin
- NewJeans - Hype Boy
- Lil Baby - Sum 2 Prove
- Lil Baby - California Breeze
- Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
- Taylor Swift - Lover
- Drake, 21 Savage - Circo Loco
- Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny - un x100to
- Summer Walker - Karma
- Metro Boomin, Future - Too Many Nights (feat. Don Toliver)
- Future - PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ
- Taylor Swift - Karma
- Swae Lee, Post Malone - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
- Young Thug, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott - Trance
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
- The Weeknd - Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
- LE SSERAFIM - ANTIFRAGILE
- Luke Combs - The Kind of Love We Make
- Morgan Wallen - Everything I Love
- J. Cole - No Role Modelz
- Taylor Swift - Bejeweled
- Drake, 21 Savage - Hours In Silence
- Drake - God’s Plan
- Ed Sheeran - Perfect
- Peso Pluma, Yng Lvcas - La Bebe (Remix)
- Peso Pluma, Natanael Cano - PRC
- Drake, 21 Savage - Pussy & Millions (feat. Travis Scott)
- Tom Odell - Another Love
- Chris Brown - No Guidance (feat. Drake)
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Glass Animals - Heat Waves
- Taylor Swift - Blank Space
- SZA - Low
- Drake, 21 Savage - Privileged Rappers
- Shakira, KAROL G - TQG
- Drake - BackOutsideBoyz
- Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera - Bebe Dame
- Rihanna - Umbrella (feat. JAY Z)
Stay tuned to Euronews Culture for the Spotify, TikTok and YouTube annual roundups.