Who’s on top of Apple Music's 2023 global song chart?

The top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023 are... Copyright AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko - Jordan Strauss
By David Mouriquand
The top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023 have been revealed - with some surprises and the continuing dominance of Taylor Swift. (We're not complaining.)

December is not even here, but the big music streaming services are unveiling their end-of-year roundups and rankings.

Apple Music dropped their global song chart of 2023, getting a head start over Spotify’s Wrapped, whose launch is imminent. You can expect TikTok, YouTube and other platforms to release their lists in the coming days.

For the time being, here are the key takeaways from Apple Music’s Global song chart – and you can scroll down for the full list of the Top Songs of 2023 Global.

TayTay all day

Taylor Swift
Taylor SwiftNatacha Pisarenko/AP

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s artist of the year for 2023, with the company saying that 65 of her tracks reached its Global Daily Top 100 chart in the first 10 months of the year. She is the service’s most popular artist.

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career," Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come."

However, Swift did not have the biggest track on Apple Music this year...

Last Night all year

Morgan Wallen
Morgan WallenAP Photo/George Walker IV

The biggest track on Apple Music honour goes to country artist Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’, which is the first country song since ‘Old Town Road’ in 2019 to top these rankings. Wallen also had the most popular album on Apple Music this year with his ‘One Thing at a Time’ LP. 

Wallen’s 'Last Night' stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks this year, beating Harry Styles’ 'As It Was' for the record of longest No. 1 run for a non-collaboration. It also tied Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber’s 'Despacito' for the title of second-longest reign in Hot 100’s 65-year history.

In its announcement, Apple noted that 11 country tracks are in its top 100 for 2023, up from just four last year.

Joining 'Last Night' at the very top of the global songs list were 'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus in second, 'Kill Bill' by SZA in third, 'Rich Flex' by Drake and 21 Savage in fourth, and another SZA track in fifth slot, 'Snooze', which was followed by Taylor Swift’s 'Anti-Hero'.

SZA, who leads the 2024 Grammy nominations, topped Apple's most-read lyrics in 2023 for her smash single, 'Kill Bill'.

Global records broken

Peso Pluma
Peso PlumaVianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Nigerian rapper Rema’s 'Calm Down' remix with Selena Gomez was No. 12 on the global songs chart, the highest entry ever for an African song.

Another noteworthy trend this year is the presence of J-Pop tracks, with one of them – YOASOBI’s ‘Idol’ - hitting Number 7.

Apple’s data also shows the growing presence of Música Mexicana globally. A total of four Música Mexicana songs make the list. Making it into the top 20 is Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s 'Ella Baila Sola' (No. 18) while Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s 'un x100to' lands at No. 70.

Here are the top 100 tracks on Apple Music in 2023:

  1. Morgan Wallen - Last Night
  2. Miley Cyrus - Flowers
  3. SZA - Kill Bill
  4. Drake, 21 Savage - Rich Flex
  5. SZA - Snooze
  6. Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
  7. YOASOBI - IDOL
  8. Chris Brown - Under the Influence
  9. The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage - Creepin’
  10. OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM - Subtitle
  11. Drake, 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
  12. Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down
  13. Lil Baby - Freestyle
  14. Harry Styles - As It Was
  15. Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer
  16. Kim Petras, Sam Smith - Unholy
  17. Future - WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)
  18. Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado - Ella Baila Sola
  19. NewJeans - Ditto
  20. Morgan Wallen - You Proof
  21. Gunna - fukumean
  22. Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown - Superhero (Heroes & Villains)
  23. Lil Durk - All My Life (feat. J. Cole)
  24. Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
  25. Miguel - Sure Thing
  26. Morgan Wallen - Thinkin’ Bout Me
  27. The Weeknd - Die For You
  28. PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2
  29. Drake - Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)
  30. Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó
  31. Bebe Rexha, David Guetta - I’m Good (Blue)
  32. Toosii - Favorite Song
  33. Kenshi Yonezu - KICK BACK
  34. Luke Combs - Fast Car
  35. Drake - Search & Rescue
  36. Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
  37. NewJeans - OMG
  38. SZA - Shirt
  39. OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried
  40. Vaundy - Kaiju No Hanauta
  41. Lil Baby - Low Down
  42. Morgan Wallen - One Thing At A Time
  43. SZA - Nobody Gets Me
  44. Beyoncé - CUFF IT
  45. The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY
  46. The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
  47. JVKE - golden hour
  48. Latto, Jung Kook - Seven
  49. Taylor Swift - Lavender Haze
  50. Morgan Wallen - Wasted On You
  51. Lil Baby - In A Minute
  52. Morgan Wallen - Chasin’ You
  53. Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  54. Quavo, Takeoff - HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew)
  55. Chencho Corleone, Bad Bunny - Me Porto Bonito
  56. RAYE, 070 Shake - Escapism.
  57. Drake, 21 Savage - On BS
  58. Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
  59. SZA - Good Days
  60. Future - Mask Off
  61. Morgan Wallen - Thought You Should Know
  62. Drake, 21 Savage - Major Distribution
  63. Drake - Jumbotron Shit Poppin
  64. NewJeans - Hype Boy
  65. Lil Baby - Sum 2 Prove
  66. Lil Baby - California Breeze
  67. Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
  68. Taylor Swift - Lover
  69. Drake, 21 Savage - Circo Loco
  70. Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny - un x100to
  71. Summer Walker - Karma
  72. Metro Boomin, Future - Too Many Nights (feat. Don Toliver)
  73. Future - PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ
  74. Taylor Swift - Karma
  75. Swae Lee, Post Malone - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
  76. Young Thug, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott - Trance
  77. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
  78. The Weeknd - Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
  79. LE SSERAFIM - ANTIFRAGILE
  80. Luke Combs - The Kind of Love We Make
  81. Morgan Wallen - Everything I Love
  82. J. Cole - No Role Modelz
  83. Taylor Swift - Bejeweled
  84. Drake, 21 Savage - Hours In Silence
  85. Drake - God’s Plan
  86. Ed Sheeran - Perfect
  87. Peso Pluma, Yng Lvcas - La Bebe (Remix)
  88. Peso Pluma, Natanael Cano - PRC
  89. Drake, 21 Savage - Pussy & Millions (feat. Travis Scott)
  90. Tom Odell - Another Love
  91. Chris Brown - No Guidance (feat. Drake)
  92. Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
  93. Glass Animals - Heat Waves
  94. Taylor Swift - Blank Space
  95. SZA - Low
  96. Drake, 21 Savage - Privileged Rappers
  97. Shakira, KAROL G - TQG
  98. Drake - BackOutsideBoyz
  99. Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera - Bebe Dame
  100. Rihanna - Umbrella (feat. JAY Z)

Stay tuned to Euronews Culture for the Spotify, TikTok and YouTube annual roundups.

