Aerosmith's Steven Tyler accused of sexual assault

A woman has accused Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler of sexual assault.

Former child model Jeanne Bellino has filed a lawsuit at New York’s Supreme Court alleging Steven Tyler sexually assaulted her twice in 1975 when she was 17 years old.

In 1975, Aerosmith were extensively touring the US with their third album ‘Toys in the Attic’ featuring the hit song ‘Walk This Way’. At the time, a 17-year-old Bellino was at a fashion show when a friend arranged for her to meet Tyler at the Warwick Hotel in Manhattan.

Bellino alleges that while walking down 6th Avenue on the way to the hotel, Tyler forced her into a phone booth where he “stuck his tongue down her throat” and groped her as others in the group “stood by outside the phone booth laughing”.

The legal documents allege that while at the hotel, Tyler pinned Bellino against a wall and sexually assaulted her as others once again watched. Tyler then went to his room and had a colleague ask for Bellino to join him, allegedly.

Bellino claims she ran outside and took a taxi home, where she “began crying hysterically”.

The lawsuit follows a prior one against the Aerosmith frontman, filed last year by Julia Misley, who alleges that Tyler assaulted her when she was 16-years-old in 1973. The Aerosmith singer would have been 25 or 26 at the time.

Misley is suing Taylor for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.