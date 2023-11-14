By Euronews with Agencies

An update published today said the investigation now indicates a total of five complaints about comedian / presenter.

Two further complainants have come forward to the BBC since it launched a review into the behaviour of Russell Brand, the corporation has said.

The nature of the allegations made by two further complainants are not specified in an update on the BBC review into Russell Brand’s conduct.

The update published today (Tuesday 14 November) said the investigation now indicates a total of five complaints directly to the BBC.

The complaints include "allegations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace, including urinating in bottles in a BBC studio; alleged inappropriate use of BBC cars and further allegations of conduct in and around the studio falling below the standards expected of someone engaged by the BBC".

It added that “it would appear that no disciplinary action was taken against Russell Brand during his engagement with the BBC in 2006-8 prior to his departure from the BBC” and that the investigation is "in no way complete".

The BBC review came after four women made sexual abuse allegations against the star between 2006 and 2013 as part of an investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches. The Dispatches programme aired on 16 September.

Two police forces as well as Channel 4, where Brand worked as a presenter, are also investigating Brand.

Brand, 48, denies any allegations against him and said his relationships were "always consensual".