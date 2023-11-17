GQ's 26th annual Men of the Year celebrated all of the people who made 2023 better – from The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, Oscars frontrunner Andrew Scott and indie rock group boygenius.

In a night of glitz and glamour, movie, music, fashion and sports stars came together at London's Royal Opera House to raise a toast for the 2023 UK GQ Men of the Year honourees.

This year's cover stars include Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear," future "Doctor Who" Ncuti Gatwa, supergroup boygenius and Andrew Scott - best known for "Sherlock" and "Fleabag."

"The Bear" star, fresh off from premiering his new A24 wrestling biopic The Iron Claw in Dallas, Texas, said being honoured was taking some getting used to.

"I never thought I'd be in a room like this. I never thought I'd be here with all these people I admire so much,” said White, adding that his star turn in the hit show had helped open many doors.

Other honourees of the night included How to Have Sex filmmaker Molly Manning Walker, musician Jack Antonoff and England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

US edition controversy

Kim Kardashian features on the cover of GQ's Men of the Year edition Credit: GQ

Across the pond, the US GQ Men of the Year edition has caused quite a lot of debate online...

Notably, the selection of Kim Kardashian, who features on the front cover of the magazine in an oversized business suit, stirred confusion and even sparked anger among many on social media.

"Help me understand why she is on the cover of a Men of the Year edition?'; 'Soooooo being a successful business person is a “male” trait? Weird," wrote one user.

Another shared, "I just feel like this is taking away from the successful men yk. And this ladies and gentlemen... is why America is now laughed at around the world. Absolutely friggin embarrassing".

However, it's important to note that the magazine does not explicitly specify the gender of those featured on the list. Instead, it defines the honourees as individuals from "entertainment, fashion, and sport who have made 2023 a year to remember."

Adding to the context, it's worth mentioning that Kim K is not the first woman to grace the cover of the annual GQ Men of the Year edition.

Her inclusion follows a history of influential women such as Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Scarlett Johansson who have been selected in previous years.

Best looks from the UK GQ event

Ncuti Gatwa poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/Invision

Phoebe Bridgers, from left, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus of Boy Genius pose for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London Scott Garfitt/Invision

Jeremy Allen White poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/Invision

Daisy Edgar-Jones poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/Invision

RAYE poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/Invision

Molly Manning Walker poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/2023 Invision

Andrew Scott poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/2023 Invision

Ikram Abdi poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/2023 Invision

Little Simz poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/2023 Invision

Saffron Hocking poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/2023 Invision

Tom Daley poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/2023 Invision

Jodie Turner-Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Scott Garfitt/2023 Invision

The GQ Men of the Year Awards took place on 15 November in London.