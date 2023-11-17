Crocs and McDonald’s teamed up this week – and it’s quite something

By Euronews

The world of fashion got an almighty shake up this week with the collaboration of Crocs and McDonald's...

There’d been rumours. An ancient prophecy that signalled the imminent death of fashion...

But now, it’s been confirmed.

Crocs and McDonald’s have teamed up to launch four shoe models in the colours of the American fast-food giant, as well as three models nostalgically centred around McDonaldland and its characters (Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar). And the companies’ wearable offspring is finally available as of this week.

We want to look away, but it’s proving difficult.

McDonald's and Crocs already share the same philosophy, embodied in the slogan "Come as you are". But they’ve taken it one step further, with these clogs – which retail at €70 to €75 a pair.

Steep, but each model comes with a matching pair of socks, as well as pins to personalise your proud footwear. So, that’s... something.

More seriously, part of the profits will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities for sick children.

McDonald's X Crocs McDonald's

The Mcdonald's X Crocs collection went on sale this week and the limited-edition clogs have already sold out of certain models. Just in case you were getting any ideas for stocking fillers...