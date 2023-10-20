MTV cancels Europe Music Awards over Israel-Hamas war

The event, scheduled to take place next month, has been cancelled as France is on its highest level of security alert and the Israel-Hamas war continues.

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) has canceled its ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas war.

The event had been scheduled for Paris on 5 November, with Thirty Seconds To Mars, BTS's Jung Kook, and Renée Rapp among the performers.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The most serious escalation in the conflict in decades erupted on 7 October, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel killing 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages. At least 3,700 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, according to Palestinian health officials.

The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024.

SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift were nominated for best artist.

The ceremony takes place in a different country every year, and was held last year in Dusseldorf, Germany, hosted by Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora.

Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year's EMAs, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video.

Swift was again this year's top nominee with seven, followed by Olivia Rodrigo and SZA, tied for second with six apiece.

France is on its highest level of security alert after a schoolteacher was killed and three other people were wounded in a stabbing in the northeastern city of Arras on 13 October.

On Wednesday (18 October), eight French airports faced security alerts and several were evacuated for checks, the French Civil Aviation Authority said.