From Britney Spears’ account of her conservatorship to the story behind Dolly Parton’s bedazzled threads, here are the best memoirs by stars to look out for this fall.

It’s been a huge year for the celebrity memoir, with an astounding number of insider accounts written by some of the most famous people in the world hitting bookstands.

So far this year, we’ve seen memoirs from US actor Elliot Page, Canadian film and fashion icon Pamela Anderson, Britain’s Prince Harry and socialite heiress Paris Hilton.

But fall is peak season for curling up with a nice cup of tea and a good book, so at Euronews Culture we’ve rounded up some of the most anticipated non-fiction from your favourite stars (and their ghostwriters).

Here’s our list of celebrity memoirs you should pick up this autumn, in chronological order of their release.

"Thicker Than Water" by Kerry Washington - 26 September

Kerry Washington's memoir "Thicker than Water" Little, Brown Spark

Emmy-winning actor Kerry Washington has been famously secretive about her private life. The ‘Scandal’ star said she wrote her powerful memoir as a way to take ownership of her own story and deal with some hard truths from her past. In the candid account, she reveals how she felt when she found out as an adult that the man who raised her wasn’t her biological father.

"Every Man for Himself and God Against All" by Werner Herzog - 10 October

Werner Herzog's memoir "Every Man for Himself and God Against All" Penguin Random House

In his much-anticipated memoir, legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog describes his remarkable life and career in his own words, translated from German. He spends a bit of time on his autobiography, and his childhood in rural Bavaria, but the bulk of the book is about his work and his often bizarre inner thoughts when making films. If you’re a fan of Herzog’s films, this is for you.

"Down the Drain" by Julia Fox - 10 October

"Down the Drain" by Julia Fox Simon & Schuster

If you’ve ever wondered how Julia Fox became famous, you’re in luck. The US actor and model, who starred in Uncut Gems, is probably best known for her relationship with Kanye "Ye" West. But before she graced the covers of tabloids, she was a heroin addict, a dominatrix, a survivor of domestic abuse and a single mother. This is the story of her “turbulent path to cultural supremacy”.

"Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" by Sly Stone - 17 October

Sly Stone's memoir "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" AUWA

Now 80 years old and sober, the frontman behind the iconic band Sly and the Family Stone is telling the story of his spectacular rise to stardom and even more spectacular fall from grace. Written with the help of a New Yorker journalist, the voice behind the stories is distinctly Stone’s, taking us through his childhood, early days with the band and the substance abuse that nearly destroyed him.

"Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" by Dolly Parton - 19 October (UK)

Dolly Parton's sartorial story "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" Ten Speed Press

American national treasure Dolly Parton is releasing the second book in a three-part series on her life and career. “Behind the Seams” is a glimmering account about her fashion over the years, with 450 vibrant photographs and fascinating behind-the-scenes anecdotes. Diehard fans will revel in the unprecedented look at her private costume archive and unique style.

"Worthy" by Jada Pinkett Smith - 24 October (UK)

"Worthy" by Jada Pinkett Smith HarperCollins

This book’s received a lot of publicity lately as everyone talks about Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to that slap and the revelation that she and husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016. But Jada’s book is about a lot more than that, chronicling her journey to selfhood through radical self-love. The creator of ‘Red Table Talk’ is unapologetically honest.

"Sonic Life" by Thurston Moore - 24 October

"Sonic Life" by Thurston Moore Penguin Random House

Co-founder and guitarist of the US band Sonic Youth, Thurston Moore was an iconic figure in the rise of alternative rock around the world. His memoir describes his life’s work and art, from his childhood in Connecticut, to his days with Sonic Youth in New York City, to his past 30 years of “creation, experimentation and wonder”.

"The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears - 24 October

"The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears Simon & Schuster

Britney Spears’ memoir recounting her life under her 13-year conservatorship has been much awaited, ever since the pop superstar testified in an LA court in 2021 demanding that she be given her life back. Spears hasn’t done any interviews ahead of the book’s release, building up the anticipation even further for her “astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope.” There have already been excerpts published though, including one in which she writes that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake more than 20 years ago.

"My Name is Barbra" by Barbra Streisand - 7 November

"My Name is Barbra" by Barbra Streisand Penguin Random House

Living legend of the screen and stage, Barbra Streisand tells her life story in her own words over 994 pages. One of a handful of entertainers to achieve the EGOT (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony), Streisand’s career is extraordinary, and she gives fans a candid look behind the curtain from her humble beginnings in Brooklyn to becoming a household name.