The US pop star, who dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, made the revelation in her upcoming memoir. She reveals she had an abortion because he "didn't want to be a father".

It’s one of the most hotly anticipated memoirs of 2023: Brtiney Spears’ “The Woman in Me”, which is hitting shelves on 24 October.

According to a peek inside the memoir, Britney Spears wrote that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake more than 20 years ago.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” she writes of the procedure, according to the excerpt from “The Woman in Me” published in People magazine. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

In the excerpt published in People, she characterized the abortion as “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

The pregnancy “was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” she wrote, saying that she had wanted to start a family with Timberlake. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake arriving at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on 8 January 2001 Mark J. Terrill/AP

The singer was 17 when she started dating then NSYNC star, Timberlake, in 1999. The pair broke up in 2002. It’s unclear when the pregnancy happened.

Spears, a prolific user of social media, has not posted to Instagram or X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, since the People stories were published.

Spears’ long-awaited memoir will be published 24 October, just months after her divorce from Sam Asghari was announced and promising to shed light on the 41-year-old’s tumultuous decades in the spotlight. The audiobook will be narrated by actor Michelle Williams.

Stay tuned to Euronews Culture for a full article on the upcoming celebrity memoirs coming out this year, including more on Britney Spears, Dolly Parton and Jada Pinkett Smith.