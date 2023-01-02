From horror to romance and a long-awaited memoir from a certain Duke of Sussex, 2023 looks set to be a very busy year for the book lover.

Highlights include cultural appropriation in publishing in R.F. Kuang's 'Yellowface', Elliot Page's coming-of-age memoir and Salman Rushdie's new fantasy epic after being attacked earlier this year.

Here are just some of the books that we're predicting could be big this year.

Thrillers

'Yellowface' byR.F. Kuang

Released: 25 May 2023

Award-winning author of the fantasy Poppy War trilogy and 'Babel', Kuang turns her hand to the thriller genre with 'Yellowface', which humorously tackles themes of cultural appropriation and white privilege.

'Yellowface' tells the story of Juniper, who steals the manuscript of a recently deceased Asian American author. Passing it off as her own, she goes to any length to protect her newfound success.

'The Shards' by Bret Easton Ellis

Released: 17 January 2023

'The Shards' is the first novel in 13 years for the bestselling author of 'American Psycho'.

Set in 1981, the novel focuses on a group of privileged Los Angeles high school friends as a serial killer strikes across the city. It examines the 17-year-old protagonist's obsession with the killer.

‘Cli-fi’

'Birnam Wood' by Eleanor Catton

Released: 2 March 2023

This psychological / climate-fiction thriller from the Booker Prize-winning author of 'The Luminaries' tells the story of a guerrilla gardening group who farm land in unclaimed spaces such as abandoned parks and the sides of the road.

When they stumble on an abandoned farm they come up against an enigmatic billionaire who has bought the land and made a bunker to protect himself from forthcoming apocalypses - or so he tells them.

Short stories

'Old Babes in the Wood' by Margaret Atwood

Released: 7 March 2023

The award-winning author of 'The Handmaid's Tale' explores the "full warp and weft of experience" in these 15 short stories, featuring "beloved cats, a confused snail, Martha Gellhorn, George Orwell, philosopher-astronomer-mathematician Hypatia of Alexandria, a cabal of elderly female academics, and an alien tasked with retelling human fairy tales".

At the heart of the collection is the journey of a married couple as they travel the road together, the moments big and small that make up a long life of love - and what comes after.

Margaret Atwood Evan Agostini/2019 Invision

Fantasy

'Victory City' by Salman Rushdie

Released: 9 February 2023

There is good reason to celebrate this new offering from the acclaimed author of 'Midnight’s Children' and 'The Satanic Verses' as he recovers after being attacked earlier this year.

'Victory City', a fantastical epic tale, begins in fourteenth-century southern India when a nine-year-old girl who has a divine encounter is tasked with giving women agency in a patriarchal world.

'Godkiller' by Hannah Kaner

Released: 19 January 2023

"Kissen’s family were killed by zealots of a fire god. Now, she makes a living killing gods and enjoys it".

That's until this slayer of gods finds one she cannot kill and must join forces with a disillusioned knight to defeat this indestructible deity.

Celebrity Author

'The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece' by Tom Hanks

Released: 9 May 2023

Set in Hollywood, the Oscar-winning actor offers an insider's take on the efforts of making a star-studded superhero action film over the course of 80 years. It follows Hanks’ bestselling short story collection, 'Uncommon Type'.

Tom Hanks Scott Garfitt/2022 Invision

Biography

'Spare' by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex

Released: 10 January 2023

While Harry and Meghan haven't exactly held much back in their recent Netflix documentary, Prince Harry will have even more to say in what is likely to be one of the biggest memoirs of 2023.

Promising "raw, unflinching honesty," Harry tells his side of the story about life within the Royal Family and his decision to give up royal duties and move to the US. But just how many bridges it will burn back in Blighty remains to be seen.

Prince Harry Evan Agostini/2022 Invision

'Pageboy' by Elliot Page

Released: 6 June 2023

"It was two months before the world premiere of Juno, and Elliot Page was in his first-ever queer bar" and "on the precipice of discovering himself as a queer and trans person".

With Juno's massive success, Elliot became one of the world's most beloved actors and in 2020 became the first openly trans man to appear on the cover of Time magazine. 'Pageboy' reflects on gender, mental health, Hollywood and much more.

Elliot Page arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022 Evan Agostini/AP

Romance

'Happy Place' by Emily Henry

Released: 27 April 2023

A recently split couple attend an annual gathering of their old group of friends. But they haven't told anyone they've broken up yet. Determined not to ruin the week, they try and fake it.

Do they succeed?

Women

'Phaedra' by Laura Shepperson

Released: 10 January 2023

'Phaedra' is one for fans of tales rewriting women back into the stories of Greek mythology such as Circe or The Women of Troy. Phaedra, the daughter of King Minos of Crete and Pasiphae is on a quest for justice after being married off to Theseus.

'Lady MacBethad' by Isabelle Schuler

Released: 2 March 2023

Isabelle Schuler's debut novel retells the story of Grouch, the historical Scottish Queen who inspired Shakespeare's Lady Macbeth.

In this " suspenseful, sweeping historical epic," Grouch does all she must to survive in King Duncan's court in Scone.

Get earmarking and happy reading!

And if you're still looking to catch up on the best last year had to offer in terms of literature, check out Euronews Culture's favourite reads of 2022.