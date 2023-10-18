Billy Zane, is that you?

Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson has become the first wrestler to enter the famous Musée Grévin in Paris.

The replica of the star of Moana, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Black Adam was presented to the public for the first time this week.

The addition of the wax statue of the wrestler-turned-actor is the result of a competition called the Grévin Awards, launched by the museum in March 2022. Internet users were asked to choose which of ten international stars they would like to see in the Grévin Museum.

Johnson won out (totalling 48% in the poll) over Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Elon Musk, Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong'o, Chris Pratt and Margot Robbie.

You’ll find him in the Salle des Colonnes, near Leonardo Di Caprio.

Anyone else think that there’s something a bit off about the wax statue or that they’ve made him look like a jacked up Billy Zane suffering from a shellfish allergy?