France beats world record for longest slice of Brie. Maybe.

Just in time for World Food Day, the French may have broken the world record for the longest slice of Brie... Grate for them.

This weekend, in the French commune of Meaux, at the foot of Saint-Etienne's cathedral, a huge slice of Brie was spread over a hundred metres on tables lined up in the street.

As long as an athletics track, this slice of cheesy goodness has (probably) set the world record – with approval pending from the Guinness Book of Records.

But considering the record has never been attempted before, the validation should be a Brie-ze.

What we wouldn't give for that hat... AFP

The record attempt took place as part of the third edition of the annual "Brie Happy" festival. The Confrérie du Brie de Meaux, an organisation of "lovers" and "enthusiasts" of the emblematic cheese from the Seine-et-Marne region, came up with the idea.

"It's a big celebration of Brie de Meaux, because we thought the cheese deserved it," explains Thierry Bitschené, retired president of the Confrérie du Brie de Meaux. "Every morning, a little slice of Brie and you'll have good health all year round".

The organisation serves to defend traditional gastronomic heritage, especially at a time when Brie, like other cheese, are faced with the decline in numbers of dairy farmers.

The Brie world record... Possibly AFP

Once the giant ‘tartine’ was displayed and measured - exactly 100.28 metres long – the delicious slice of bread was distributed to the crowd. It was reportedly devoured in a few minutes - but not before a bailiff and a surveyor compiled an official file for the Guinness Book of Records.

Don’t stop Brie-lieving.