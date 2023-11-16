By Euronews with AP

Thrill seekers around the world attempted - and broke - a range of Guinness World Records ahead of Guinness World Record Day on Thursday.

Have any unique talents and a burning desire to break a Guinness world record?

Well, Thursday is your day then, as all over the globe people are making their mark on history by participating in Guinness World Record Day.

“Guinness World Records Day is a global celebration of the superlative, it’s a chance for you to attempt a Guinness World Records title, and maybe even make your way into the Guinness World Records book," says Craig Glenday, the editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records.

The records are oddly specific. In China, Zhou Quan broke the record for the most consecutive single-leg full twist back somersaults with 11 somersaults.

Masakazu Hashimoto and Nene Kaneko in Japan did the most consecutive Double Dutch-style handstand skips for a team of two with 32 skips.

Guinness World Record Day started in 2004, and this year's theme called on people to show off their 'Super Skills'.

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.