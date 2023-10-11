The announcement follows the news this summer that investigations into the alleged sexual assaults by frontman Till Lindemann were dropped by prosecutors.

ADVERTISEMENT

German industrial metal band Rammstein have announced plans to embark on a European tour next summer.

The band revealed the news on their social media channels, with tickets for the tour - which coincides with the outfit’s 30th anniversary - going on sale next week.

The band has been touring this year but have been dogged by sexual assault accusations levelled against frontman Till Lindemann.

However, investigations into the alleged sexual assaults by Lindemann were dropped by prosecutors. Berlin state prosecutors said investigations, which began in June, “did not provide any evidence”, and that they were unable to substantiate allegations as law enforcement agencies had not received direct testimony from the accusers.

Lawyers for Lindemann said: “The rapid termination of investigative proceedings by the Berlin state prosecutor’s office shows that there is insufficient evidence that our client allegedly committed sexual offences.”

Several women came forward over the summer to claim they were drugged and recruited to engage in sexual activity with Lindemann, 60, at Rammstein after-show parties.

The scandal erupted after a 24-year-old fan from Northern Ireland posted on social media that she had been drugged and propositioned by Lindemann at a backstage party in Vilnius.

Following her accusations, she tweeted: “I’d like to clarify again. Till did NOT touch me. He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me.”

In the lead-up to the Berlin dates of Rammstein’s tour in July, a petition named “No Stage for Rammstein” accrued over 75,000 signatures, demanding they didn’t play. The shows continued as scheduled though, with Berlin Senator for Culture, Joe Chialo stating that although he was “on the side of the victims”, that “legally there is no leverage”.

The announcement of a huge European stadium tour will see the band go on a supposed victory lap following these accusations and the protests.

The tour will start on 11 June 2024 in Prague, before heading to Germany (Dresden and Gelsenkirchen), Greece (Athens), France (Marseille and Lyon), Spain (San Sebastián and Barcelona), Serbia (Belgrade), the Netherlands (Nijmegen), Ireland (Dublin), Belgium (Ostend), Denmark (Copenhagen), Austria (Klagenfurt) and Italy (Emilia). The dates so far end on 27 July in Gelsenkirchen in Germany.