Germany has dropped its investigation into accusations of sexual offences by Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann.

In June, Berlin prosecutors opened an investigation into Till Lindemann, the lead singer of German metal band Rammstein, following allegations of “sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics”.

Today, though, the prosecutors have announced they’ve dropped the investigation, citing not enough evidence to back up the claims.

Several women came forward over the summer to claim they were drugged and recruited to engage in sexual activity with Lindemann, 60, at Rammstein after-show parties.

Lindemann always denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them “without exception untrue”. Last week, his legal team said that they would “immediately pursue legal action in response to all such accusations”.

The scandal erupted after a 24-year-old fan from Northern Ireland posted on social media that she had been drugged and propositioned by Lindemann at a backstage party in Vilnius.

Following her accusations, she tweeted: “I’d like to clarify again. Till did NOT touch me. He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me.”

Swiss Women's rights group members demonstrate prior to the opening of a concert of Rammstein music band at Wankdorf Stadium in Bernon June 17, 2023 AFP

However, a wave of similar stories emerged through platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Following the accusations, the band’s Berlin headquarters were vandalised. Law enforcement officials confirmed the incident against the heavy metal band’s property, where activists broke windows and sprayed graffiti reading “No stage for perpetrators”.

In the lead-up to the Berlin dates of Rammstein’s tour in July, a petition named “No Stage for Rammstein” accrued over 75,000 signatures, demanding they didn’t play. The shows continued as scheduled though, with Berlin Senator for Culture, Joe Chialo stating that although he was “on the side of the victims”, that “legally there is no leverage”.