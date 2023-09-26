The Hollywood star's wife spoke candidly on CBS' Today Show about his ongoing journey with frontotemporal dementia.

Emma Heming the wife of Bruce Willis, recently provided an update on his heath in light of his dementia diagnosis six months ago, candidly admitted that it's "hard to know" whether or not the Hollywood star is aware of his illness.

In February of this year, the Willis family publicly announced the 68-year-old Die Hard actor's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), an uncommon form of dementia characterised by the progressive deterioration of behaviour, personality, and language.

During an interview on CBS's Today Show, Heming shared that coping with her husband's dementia has been "hard on the family".

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," she said. "It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's also hard on the family.

"That is no different for Bruce, or myself or our girls. And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

A clearly emotional Heming later admits that Willis' diagnosis was "the blessing and the curse, to sort of finally understand what was happening so that I can be in to the acceptance of what is."

The couple shares two young daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, while Willis also has three adult daughters from his previous marriage to GI Jane actress Demi Moore.

Heming has been actively using social media to advocate for dementia awareness, regularly hosting Instagram live discussions with healthcare professionals and fellow caregivers.