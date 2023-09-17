The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) awards focus on the impressive art of watchmaking and will take place this coming November.

The verdict is in. Ninety timepieces have been selected for this year's Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) award. The 84 watches and six clocks will compete for one of the 20 prizes, including the prestigious "Aiguille d'Or" Grand Prix best-in-show award.

The event - created in 2001 - aims to showcase the international art of watchmaking with the support of its public and private partners.

Each year, a series of exhibitions brings together the nominated watches prior to the awards ceremony – followed by showings of the competition winners – for an international audience of enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Organised in collaboration with local partners, these exhibitions contribute to the promotion of watchmaking culture around the world, while also offering talks, discussions, workshops as well as other public and private events.

The 84 watches shortlisted this year will be exhibited around the world. Shown in Macao, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and New York, before arriving in Geneva in October. The latter will also be presenting the Hand & Tool exhibition which delves into the origins of watchmaking.

The 23rd GPHG awards ceremony will be held on 9 November 2023 at the Théâtre du Léman in Geneva. The prize-winners will be determined by the 30-person jury that will meet a few days prior to the ceremony, along with a second vote by the Academy.