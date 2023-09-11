A boy named Tau...

In a new biography written by Walter Isaacson, 'Elon Musk' - released today, it is revealed that the 52-year-old billionaire and owner of X (formerly Twitter) and Canadian singer 35-year-old Grimes have had a third child, whose existence has been kept private until now.

Their first child, a boy named X Æ A-Xii, or X, was born in 2020, and the couple similarly waited months to announce their second child, their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or Y, in 2022.

Their third child, a boy, is named Techno Mechanicus, or Tau for short.

Tau is the 19th letter of the Greek alphabet, as well as an unstable subatomic particle.

The baby’s age was not disclosed.

Grimes and Elon Musk first publicly revealed their relationship at the 2018 Met Gala. In 2021, the couple announced they had “semi-separated.”

Musk is a father to 11 children, but lost his first-born child from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) when he was just 10 weeks old.

He has been married three times, twice to Westworld star Talulah Riley, and once to Canadian author Justine Wilson.