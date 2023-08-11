Musk vs Zuckerberg: The cage fight of the century? (But not in Rome, says Italian Culture minister.)

Elon Musk is not backing down in his upcoming fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire updated fans and detractors about the long-awaited face-off, informing the online community the fight will happen in an “epic location” in Italy.

Insisting the locale has been chosen in collaboration with Italy’s government, Musk - who recently renamed the social media platform ‘X’ - explained the boxing match will be live-streamed both on Twitter and Zuckerberg’s Meta outlets.

Don’t get too excited though.

Despite musk confirming that he had spoken to Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, who would have granted him an “epic location” in the historic center of Rome, Sangiuliano has said that the fight will not be held in Rome.

“I had a long and friendly conversation with Elon Musk, we talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome,” said Sangiuliano. “We are discussing how to organize a great charity and historical evocation event, respecting and fully protecting the places. It will not be held in Rome.”

“But above all, a large sum, many millions of euros, is expected to be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the strengthening of structures and scientific research to combat diseases affecting children”, he added.

Then there's Musk's health...

Musk responded to a commenter asking how his recent MRI scan went, replying that he has a “problem” with his shoulder blade. He said it will require minor surgery and a few months of recovery time.

Both Musk and ‘rival’ Mark Zuckerberg have publicly committed to an MMA fight, which initially began as a light-hearted joke between the two tech billionaires.

In June, the Tesla and SpaceX founder posted on Twitter: “I’m up for a cage match if he is”. Zuckerberg responded, inviting Musk to “send location” for the proposed fight.

The X owner has been rather more outspoken about the meeting, although he has raised eyebrows suggesting the fight might be more of a “debate”.

On Sunday 6 August, though, he appeared to confirm the violent nature of the match, tweeting: “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans”.

The 52-year-old then added he’d been “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight” against his 39-year-old opponent.

Will you be tuning in (if it ever happens)?