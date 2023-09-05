By Euronews with Agencies

The row centres around the exhibition 'This is Colonialism' and the museum's decision to restrict white people from entering a small section of the display

Police officers are gathered in front of the Zeche Zollern museum in Dortmund, the focus of what social networks are describing as a racism scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The row centres around the exhibition 'This is Colonialism' and the museum's decision to restrict white people from entering a small section of the display. For several months now, Saturdays at the museum have been reserved for black people and people of colour to explore a colonialism exhibition

The museum claims the objective is not to be discriminatory, but to reserve a safe space for reflection for non-whites.

"This is about an affected group, so the request is that the affected people can also be themselves and talk among themselves... that's the approach, to discuss a topic for oneself and with oneself and then just be free from other people," said Barbara Rüschoff-Parzinger of the Department of Culture for the Regional Association of Westphalia-Lippe.

The exhibition, which explores Westphalia's colonial past, has been open to the public for months.

But, the scandal broke out a few days ago after a video was released in which a white journalist from a radio station was not allowed to enter.