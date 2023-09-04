Best known for directing and starring in the 1995 French classic "La Haine", Kassovitz has been injured while partaking in a motorbike training course.

French actor and director Mathieu Kassovitz is currently in a "worrying" condition following a motorcycle accident in the greater Paris area on Sunday, as reported by authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 56-year-old, who starred in and directed the acclaimed 1995 film "La Haine" and his role alongside Audrey Tautou in the beloved 2001 film "Amélie", was on an advanced motorcycle training course at the time of the incident.

Reports from French media indicate that he has been "seriously injured", having sustained head trauma and a fractured pelvis.

Kassovitz poses as he arrives for the screening of the film "Les Miserables" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 15 May 2019. VALERY HACHE/AFP

According to Agence France-Presse, he had been undertaking motorcycle training for an upcoming movie role.

During the accident, one of his daughters was riding a motorbike behind him with an instructor, who witnessed the incident, as reported by Le Parisien.

Kassovitz was subsequently transported to Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital, as confirmed by authorities in Essonne, located south of the French capital.