British Designer Clare Waight Keller is launching a collection in collaboration with Uniqlo this September.

Uniqlo is set to launch a collection in collaboration with Clare Waight Keller - the former creative director of the French luxury brands Givenchy and Chloé. Also known for having designed Meghan Markle's much-talked-about wedding dress, her signature style is for creations that look effortless.

In 2009, Uniqlo paired up with German Designer Jil Sanders and brought their +J collection to life. Dubbed the "best collaboration of all time" by the men's magazine GQ, the line challenged the industry's convention of luxury and made quality pieces more accessible. A concept which saw massive success. So much so that, in 2020, the brands collaborated again to bring out +J's second chapter. The Autumn/ Winter collection intertwined minimalism and elegance.

To say it was well received is putting it lightly. The pieces sold out in minutes and chaos broke out in stores in Tokyo, Japan, with people wanting to get their hands on the praised items. Since then, Uniqlo has collaborated with some of the other big names in the industry such as UK fashion label JW Anderson or Italian luxury brand Marni.

This time, the brand is hoping for the same success with the anticipated "Uniqlo: C" collection. The line includes 34 items which stay true to the functional yet elegant Uniqlo aesthetic.

In an interview with Uniqlo, Clare Waight Keller describes her collection as bringing casual chic essentials to an everyday wardrobe.

She says the 'C' in the name, as well as standing for her, stands for city, clarity, connection, capsule, connectivity and creativity. She's all about a modern and effortless sense of style.

She says the collection includes elements to make up key parts of a women's wardrobe from the flattering coat shapes to a sense of femininity.

Versatility is also important - the items allow to go from city to country. No doubt a nod to her bustling city work life and the calming British countryside.

Waight Keller says she worked hard on her fabric choices to achieve the right silhouette and best result at a cheaper price. As such, the collection includes many cottons and nylons.

She says she wanted the timeless pieces to allow for many combinations of outfits and to convey a sense of a great boyfriend-style look, something casual yet chic.

Yukihiro Katsuta, Fast Retailing Group Senior Executive Officer and Head of R&D for Uniqlo, said when discussing the collection to come: "Uniqlo: C marks an exciting new chapter in the design of Uniqlo women’s wear. I believe Clare’s wealth of experience and her designs that fully appreciate the modern woman will usher in a new standard of LifeWear for women. We hope to continue to work with Clare for a long time to come, creating collections full of energy and sensibility that will delight the wearer"

The new collection will be available from 15 September in stores.